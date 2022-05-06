2022 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) | Professionals:

Overall winner: Deo Akope – 69, 71 (140)

2 nd : Rodell Gaita – 68, 73 (141)

Rodell Gaita – 68, 73 (141) 3 rd : Phillip Kasozi – 72, 71 (143)

Phillip Kasozi – 72, 71 (143) 4th: Ronald Rugumayo – 71, 71 (144)

Deo Akope has clinched the 2022 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Captain’s Bell professional event at the par-72 Kitante club in Kampala on Friday, May 6.

Akope scored 1-under 71 on the closing round of the two day’s championship.

This followed his earlier 3-under 68 during day one on Thursday.

Day one leader Rodell Gaita who had posted 4-under 68 slid to second position after returning 1-over 73 in the second 18 holes.

Phillip Kasozi was third with a combined 143 gross in 36 holes after returning level par 72 and 1-under 71 during day one and two respectively.

Ronald Rugumayo finished fourth overall with an identical 1-under 71 over two rounds for a combined score of 144.

The top ten had two amateurs Grace Kasango and Canary Kabise.

Kasango, a towering golfer from Jinja Club scored 73 apiece in both rounds to finish 5th overall but will not partake of the Shs 10,000,000 total kitty from the sponsors.

Kabise scored 79 and the joint best score on day two (3-under 69).

The other pro golfers who made the cut were Abbey Bagalana (146), Adolf Muhumuza (146), Joseph Mawejje (148), Martin Ochaya (148) and Denis Anguyo (149).

The main event will take place on Saturday, 7th May 2022 with tee-off as early as 6 AM to accommodate the overwhelming numbers registered.

There will be an official prize giving ceremony later to reward the exceling performers per group.

Absa Bank Uganda is the main sponsor of this tournament that will officially usher in the leadership of Emmanuel Wamala and his entire executive, replacing the out-going Patrick Billy led executive.