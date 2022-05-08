

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya had an assertive two days of racing that ended with victory of the pearl of Africa Uganda rally.

Mangat, in the Mitsubishi EvoX was thrilling, keeping a clean run from the day one’s muddy and slippery stages maintaining his lead till the final stage on Sunday.

The Pilipili rally team clocked 1hr, 53mins, 6seconds to count their second pearl rally win since 2013.

“The victory feels great. We have been out for a while but we tried to play it very well after some training and a little bit of practice. I am happy to be here.

“Our blessing has been the rain. It caught up on so many drivers and we went in with a clean run and we built up on it. But the competition was really tight and we had the luck,” said excited Mangat.

In second place is Zambia’s racing couple Leroy and Urshlla Gomes in the Ford Fiesta R5 survived the day one’s woes to land maximum points for their African rally championship title chase.

“It has been a beautiful weekend, challenging but we pulled it off and it happened and we got to the end.

“The finish has helped keep up on top of ARC and we look forward to the next event,” said Gomes.

Urshlla Gomes and Leroy Gomes Credit: John Batanudde

Giancarlo Davite and Sylvia Vindevogel took home a third position overall and with it a top position in the ARC 2 category.

Ponsiano Lwakataka was impressive throughout the weekend, but a penalty pushed him to fourth position overall followed by Yasin Nasser who sealed the top five positions.

Several crews did not make it through the challenging pearl rally. Hamza Anwar, Jeremiah Wahome, Duncan Mubiru, Hassan Alwi among other.