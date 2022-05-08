Result

Mbarara City 1-2 UPDF

Mbarara City has been relegated from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after a 2-1 defeat to UPDF at Kakyeeka.

Rogers Mugisha scored the winner after Seiri Agumaho had cancelled out an early goal from Aggrey Kirya.

Kiirya opened the scoring after 13 minutes before Agumaho restored parity for the Ankole Lions five minutes later.

Mugisha then restored the army side’s lead on the half hour mark and that was all till the final whistle.

See more FULL TIME | It ends in defeat at Kakyeka.



Mbarara City 1-2 UPDF pic.twitter.com/K6PUydD8mu — Mbarara City FC Official (@TeamMbararaCity) May 8, 2022

The result masterminded by Brian Ssenyondo, a former coach at the club leaves Mbarara City second from bottom with 22 points, seven behind safety with only six points to play for.

Mbarara City was promoted in 2017 after edging Synergy, ironically coached by Ssenyondo then.

They now join Tooro United who they face next in the premier league but will now shift focus to the Stanbic Uganda Cup semis where league champions Vipers SC are lurking.

Coincidentally, it was also UPDF that relegated Tooro United.

Ssenyondo’s side now improve their position on the log to 7th place displacing Wakiso Giants although both have same points.