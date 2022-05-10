Fortebet Real Stars Awards (April 2022):

Winners:

Rugby: Aaron Ofoywroth (Heathens & Rugby Cranes)

Athletics: Olympian Mercyline Chelangat

Football: Muhammad "Jaggarson" Shaban (Onduparaka & Uganda Cranes)

Basketball: Jerry Kayanga (UCU Cardinals)

: Jerry Kayanga (UCU Cardinals) Volleyball: Sharif Nabangi (OBB)

Heathens Rugby Club and national rugby sevens player Aaron Ofoyrwoth won the April 2022 Fortebet Real Stars Award for rugby.

Ofoywroth was crowned on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala city, alongside four other sports personalities.

An integral component on team Uganda as they won the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens championship at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala, Ofoywroth overcame stiff competition from teammate Adrian Kasito and national U20 captain Malcom Daniel Okello.

Aaron Oforywoth with his award at Route 256 Restaurant in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kasito was part of the Uganda Men’s Sevens team that made the Commonwealth and Rugby World Cup Sevens grade.

Okello top scored in the entire tournament with 43 points at the 2022 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy held in Nairobi, Kenya.

“I thank my teammates and coaches for this award. Also, my fans who kept encouraging me take the due credit. I am happy to win again,” Ofoywroth, who also won in January 2022, remarked.

Aaron Oforywoth races to the try-line

The crowning ceremony was attended by Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency, the organizers of these awards.

Also, Fortebet Brand Ambassador Alex Muhangi and Jude Colou Solution’s Henry Zzimbe graced the awards.

L-R: Aaron Ofoywroth_Jerry Kayanga and Sharif Nabanga happily show off their awards (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other Winners:

Volleyball:

Orange Blockbusters (OBB) libero Sharif Nabangi edged teammate John Bosco Opendi and Ndejje Elites’ Christine Alupo to the volleyball accolade.

Athletics:

Olympian Mercyline Chelangat was named as the most outstanding in athletics.

Chelangat overcame Ali Chebures and Shida Leni.

Football:

Onduparaka center forward and captain Shaban “Jaggarson” Muhammad, scorer of 6 goals in the month beat the Vipers’ duo of forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki and captain Halid Lwaliwa (defender).

Basketball:

UCU Cardinals’ Jerry Kayanga came top in basketball ahead of teammate Lual Titus Odeke and City Oilers’ Tony Drileba.

These awards are sponsored by Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls.

The next awards will be held at the advent of June 2022 to reward the exceling crop in May 2022.