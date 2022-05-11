The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has fired Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu.

The union announced the decision of relieving the former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas International of his duties in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

“The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has opted to part ways with Innocent Simiyu, Head Coach of the Kenyan men’s national sevens team, Shujaa,” reads the statement in part.

Simiyu’s dismissal comes barely three weeks after the Rugby Africa Sevens where his side finished third, a dismal performance by Kenya’s standards.

Also leaving the Shujaa set up are technical bench members Michael Shamiah and Anthony Muchiri. We offer our sincerest thanks to Innocent, Michael and Anthony for their tireless efforts and extend our very best wishes for the future. Kenya Rugby Union

Namcos, as he is fondly known, has been replaced with 64-year-old Briton Damian McGath who will take charge for the next couple of years leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

McGrath recently handled Germany and coached Canada from 2016 to 2019. He coached England Sevens at the 2002 and 2014 Commonwealth Games in Manchester and Glasgow respectively and at the 2005 Sevens World Cup in Hong Kong.

McGrath will be assisted by Kevin Wambua while Geoffrey Kimani returns as the strength and conditioning coach.