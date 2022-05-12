2022 East Africa Netball Club Championship:

Thursday, May 12, 2022:

Women:

JKU Vs KCCA – 9:30 AM

Prisons Vs NIC – 11:00 AM

UPDF Vs Tamasini – 2:00 PM

JKT Mbweni Vs Uhamiaji – 3:30 PM

Men:

JKU Vs Kampala University – 12:30 PM

It is day five of the 2022 East Africa Netball Club championship at the Kamwokya Community Sports grounds, Kampala city, Uganda on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Four women games are lined up on the day with one match for the male.

A mouth-watering clash between two Ugandan clubs; Prisons and the tournament reigning champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC) will spice up the menu.

Both clubs have won their first three respective matches and booked their semi-final berths.

Now, the onus is on who tops the group A table tandings.

The biggest battle will be upon the respective defence-lines on how to tame the proven goalshooters and goal-attackers.

NIC’s Stella Oyell scoring through the rings against JKT Mbweni at the Kamwokya Community Sports Grounds. NIC won 69-25 on Wednesday (Credit: David Isabirye)

NIC’s Stella Oyella leads the tournament top scorers’ charts with 142 goals in three matches.

Towering Prisons’ goalshooter Christine Kango Namulumba closely follows with 118 goals in the same number of games played.

Christine Kango Namulumba, Prisons Goalshooter (Credit: Fred Akena)

In the other games to be played; JKU will play KCCA during the early kick off in group B.

Army funded side UPDF shall then lock-horns against Tamasini at 2:00 PM before JKT Mbweni squares up against Uhamiaji during the late kick off at 3:30 PM.

During the only men’s encounter, JKU face Kampala University (KU) at 12:30 PM.

The semi-finals will be played on Friday, 13th May 2022 with the climax of the championship on the subsequent day.

Match Day 4 Results:

NIC 69-25 JKT Mbweni

JKT Mbweni UPDF 48-45 JKU

JKU Uhamiagi 29-36 KVZ

Men:

WOB 45-33 Chayah

Top Scorers: