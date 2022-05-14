ISF World School Games 2022 (International Schools Sports):

14 th – 24 th May 2022

– 24 May 2022 Normandy City, France

China sent a contingent of 35 student athletes to compete at the Gymnasiade Normandy 2022 in France, the China School Sports Federation reported.

These athletes will compete in nine sports including Athletics, Swimming and Table Tennis.

Wang Dengfeng, a senior official with the Ministry of Education, noted that the biennial event is a good opportunity to showcase the mentality and sports level of contemporary middle school students in China.

“We will go all out for the goal of staying safe and showing excellence and harmony,” said Wang.

Known as the largest international multi-sport event for school students aged between 16 and 18, the Gymnasiade was initiated in Germany in 1974.

Gymnasiade Normandy 2022, which will run from May 14 to 24, will draw an estimated 3,500 participants from about 70 countries and regions competing in 20 disciplines.

Meanwhile, Uganda will field 42 young sportsmen and women who arrived on Saturday morning.

These will be in five sports disciplines of Athletics, Basketball (3×3), Table Tennis, Badminton and Swimming.

Team Uganda in Normandy, France (Credit: ISF Sports)

Athletics constitutes the biggest number; 16 with 8 per gender for Uganda.

World Cross country gold medalist from the event held last month, Loice Chepkwemoi of Chemwania High School leads the cast for the girls’ team in athletics.

The boys’ will be captained by Standard High School, Zana’s Dominic Naido Krop.

“We are seeking for gold medals and respectable finishes as we eye world records” Krop told Kawowo Sports.

Other disciplines:

Uganda will also be represented in Badminton, Basketball (3X3), Table Tennis and Swimming.

Swimming has 8 competitors led by Olympian Kirabo Namutebi.

Basketball also has 8 players (4 per gender), 6 Table Tennis players and 4 Badminton players.

Team Uganda departed the country on the afternoon of Friday, 13th May 2022 and arrived in France the following day.

Brazil’s delegation

“We are delighted to have this historic ISF event in Normandy, France, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games,” said ISF president Laurent Petrynka, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Education Commission.

“We have continued to work on developing ISF events, to bring the international stage to more school students from around the world, and allow them a chance to be a part of a once in a lifetime experience, all through school sport.” He added.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, a number of countries as Croatia, Brazil, Spain, Kosovo, Serbia, Malta, Poland, Hungary, Tanzania, Ireland, UAE, Romania, Mauritius, Argentina, France, Ukraine and others arrived in France.