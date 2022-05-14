ISF World School Games 2022 (International Schools Sports):

14 th – 24 th May 2022

– 24 May 2022 Normandy City, France

The first and biggest contingent of team Uganda for the 19th edition of the ISF World School Games in France arrived on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The group of 42 athletes was led by Justus Mugisha, the treasurer of Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA).

This group left Entebbe International Airport aboard Ethiopian Airlines on Friday afternoon.

There was a six hour stop-over at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa city before the connecting flight to Paris, the French capital city.

From Paris, the team executed a two-hour road drive to Normandy city where the games are to be held.

Uganda will field 42 young sportsmen and women in the five sports disciplines of Athletics, Basketball (3×3), Table Tennis, Badminton and Swimming.

Athletics will constitute the biggest number; 16 with 8 per gender.

World Cross country gold medalist from the event held last month, Loice Chepkwemoi of Chemwania High School leads the cast for the girls’ team in athletics.

The boys’ will be captained by Standard High School, Zana’s Dominic Naido Krop.

Some of Uganda’s athletes who will take part in the 2022 ISF World School games in Normandy, France (Credit: ISF)

Other disciplines:

Uganda will also be represented in Badminton, Basketball (3X3), Table Tennis and Swimming.

Swimming has 8 competitors led by Olympian Kirabo Namutebi.

“We are seeking for gold medals and respectable finishes as we eye world records” Krop revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Basketball also has 8 players (4 per gender), 6 Table Tennis players and 4 Badminton players.

Two national team Badminton players Tracy Justine Naluwooza and Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika are part of the traveling delegation.

The Table Tennis team has two players fresh from the 2022 East African Championship hosted in Ethiopia where Uganda won two bronze medals (one per gender).

The players are Tendo Desire Kasoma (St Michael International) and Philip Martin Napookoli (Kibuli S.S).

The second batch for team Uganda that has USSSA president Patrick Okanya, National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel will arrive on morning of Sunday, 15th May 2022 ahead of the official opening ceremony at 5 PM.

Team Uganda Delegation:

Athletics:

Boys:

Rajab Ibrahim Lomutho (Standard High School, Zana), Fred Ambayo (Nampunge Community School), Raymond Omara (Luigi Giussani High School), Elisha Yeko (Kapchorwa Parents School), Victor Cherotic (Chemwania High School), Dominic Naido Krop (Standard High School, Zana), Abel Chebet (Kapchorwa Secondary School), Dolphine Chelimo (Chemwania High School)

Girls:

Christine Nyawere (Old Kampala Secondary School), Sandra Abalo (Old Kampala Secondary School), Ash Nambogwe Babwona (Jinja Secondary School), Financia Chekwemoi (Chemwania High School), Loice Chepkwemoi (Chemwania High School), Priscilla Akello (Standard High School, Zana), Edith Chebet (Kitowoi Seed Secondary School), Maureen Chebet (Chemwania High School)

Swimming:

Boys:

Ampaire Namanya Nimusiima (GreenHill Academy), John Kafumbe (Heritage International School), Jordan Paulsen Settumba (Aga Khan School) and Joshua Elijah Lumonya Wabwire (Aga Khan School)

Girls:

Kirabo Namutebi (British School of Kampala), Esther Daisy Atto (GreenHill Academy), Swagiah Mubiru (Aga Khan School) and Karla Princess Mugisha (GreenHill Academy)

Table Tennis:

Boys:

Tendo Desire Kasoma (St Michael International), Denis Wasswa Kikomeko (Mbogo College School), Philip Martin Napookoli (Kibuli S.S)

Girls:

Shanitah Namaala (Mbogo College), Halima Astoolo (Mbogo College), Flavia Amanyio (St Michael International School)

Badminton:

Girls:

Tracy Justine Naluwooza (Mbogo High), Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika (Rubaga Girls)

Boys:

Paul Muwonge Makande (Kakungulu Memorial School), Musa Abedi Bukenya (Kabojja International School)

Basketball:

Boys:

Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe), Shane Favour Siima Birungi (Kampala International School)

Girls:

Sarah Namale (Nabisunsa Girls School), Mariam Patience Karungi (Nabisunsa Girls School), Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School), Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International)