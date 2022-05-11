ISF World School Games 2022 – International Schools Sports (Swimming):

14 th – 24 th May 2022

– 24 May 2022 Normandy City, France

Olympian Kirabo Namutebi will lead the team of Ugandan swimmers for the forthcoming International Schools Sports championship in Normandy city, France.

Namutebi who was part of Uganda’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan will constituent the 8-man side to France.

A student at British School of Kampala, Namutebi will also lead Uganda’s hunt for medals.

Other female swimmers on the team include Esther Daisy Atto (GreenHill Academy), Swagiah Mubiru (Aga Khan School) and Karla Princess Mugisha (GreenHill Academy).

Male swimmers:

The male swimmers on the team are; Ampaire Namanya Nimusiima (GreenHill Academy), John Kafumbe (Heritage International School), Jordan Paulsen Settumba (Aga Khan School) and Joshua Elijah Lumonya Wabwire (Aga Khan School).

Other disciplines:

Uganda will also be represented in Badminton, Basketball (3X3), Table Tennis and Athletics.

These games are scheduled to take place from the 14th to 24th May 2022.

State Minister of Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua will lead the Uganda delegation to France.

The team is expected to depart the country on Friday afternoon.

Team Uganda Swimming Delegation:

Boys:

Ampaire Namanya Nimusiima (GreenHill Academy), John Kafumbe (Heritage International School), Jordan Paulsen Settumba (Aga Khan School) and Joshua Elijah Lumonya Wabwire (Aga Khan School)

Girls:

Kirabo Namutebi (British School of Kampala), Esther Daisy Atto (GreenHill Academy), Swagiah Mubiru (Aga Khan School) and Karla Princess Mugisha (GreenHill Academy)