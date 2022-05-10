ISF World School Games 2022

International Schools Sports (Athletics):

14 th – 24 th May 2022

– 24 May 2022 Normandy City, France

After winning two team gold medals at the ISF World Cross Country Championships in Slovakia last month, team Uganda returns at the world school games in Normandy city, France.

For starters, Uganda will field two teams; males and females.

Each of the team has eight members, six of whom traveled to Slovakia.

Boys:

The boys’ team has the likes of Abel Chebet (Kapchorwa Secondary School), Dolphine Chelimo (Chemwania High School), Rajab Ibrahim Lomutho (Standard High School, Zana), Dominic Naido Krop (Standard High School, Zana), Fred Ambayo (Nampunge Community School), Raymond Omara (Luigi Giussani High School), Elisha Yeko (Kapchorwa Parents School) and Victor Cherotic (Chemwania High School).

Girls:

Slovakia world cross country gold medalist Loice Chepkwemoi of Chemwania High School leads the cast for the girls’ team.

The other five include Old Kampala Secondary School duo of Christine Nyawere and Sandra Abalo, Ash Nambogwe Babwona (Jinja Secondary School), Financia Chekwemoi (Chemwania High School), Priscilla Akello (Standard High School, Zana), Edith Chebet (Kitowoi Seed Secondary School) and another Chemwania High School student, Maureen Chebet (Chemwania High School).

Granville city will host the 47 athletes, boys, and girls, Forêt d’Ecouves as well.

Other disciplines:

Uganda will also be represented in Badminton, Basketball (3X3), Table Tennis and Swimming.

These games are scheduled to take place from the 14th to 24th May 2022.

State Minister of Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua will lead the Uganda delegation to France.

