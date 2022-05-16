ISF Gymnasiade Games 2022:

Table Tennis (Selected Results):

Group L (Girls):

Uganda 1-6 Bulgaria

Group A (Boys):

Uganda 7-0 Argentina

Argentina Uganda 0-7 India

India Brazil 7-0 Argentina

Argentina England 7-0 Argentina

Argentina England 5-2 Brazil

Brazil Brazil 2-5 India

Uganda’s U-18 Table Tennis teams recorded contrasting results during the first day of action at the 19th going International Schools Sport Gymnasiade Games in France on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The boys’ team had a superior 7-0 victory over South Americans Argentina and a miserable 7-0 to India during the opener at the magnificent Complexe Sportif Max Louvel, Ville de Montivilliers.

The female team lost 6-1 to European opposition, Bulgaria.

L-R: Shanita Namaala_Flavia Amaniyo and Halima Astolo pose for a group photo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda’s Phillip Martin Napokooli, Dennis Wasswa Kikomeko and Tendo Kasoma lost India in straight sets.

The East Africa based country also fell in the Doubles.

During their second game against Argentina, the demolition mood was top notch, winning all their games 3-0 apiece as well as the double of Kikomeko and Napokooli.

L-R: Tendo Kasoma_Dennis Wasswa Kikomeko and Phillip Martin Napokooli pose for a group photo (Credit: David Isabirye)

“After a slow start in the morning, we recovered with a decent result in the afternoon against Argentina. We still have more games to play and hope to perform well” Napokooli revealed.

For the girls, Bulgaria was too strong, winning 6-1. Only Shanita Namaala won her game 3-1 during the singles before the team fell in the doubles.

Namaala cites positives from the first international outing.

“Personally and for the team, I have picked positives and learning points from the ISF games. There is need to be very focused and avoid panic at all times. We shall keep improving in all aspects of the game” Namaala noted.

Shanita Namaala managed a 3-1 win over a Bulgarian opponent (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dennis Wasswa Kikomeko prepares to serve the ball (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other results:

Two South American sworn rivals Brazil and Argentina once again faced off on European soil with Brazil winning 7-0.

Argentina also fell 7-0 to England before the English men humbled Brazil 5-2.

Brazil also lost 5-2 to India. Table Tennis action resumes on Tuesday, 17th May 2022 at the same venue in Montivellier.

Shanita Namaala playing against Bulgarian opponent in Montevelliers, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda won her first medal at these games on Monday with Victor Cherotich’s 3000m silver medal.

In badminton, Tracy Naluwooza and Abed Musa qualified to singles quarterfinals.

Mixed results were also recorded for Uganda’s basketball teams in the s 3X3 competition.

Swimming gets underway on Tuesday morning.

A total of 65 countries are in France for these games for the U-18 students.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.

Inside the Complexe Sportif Max Louvel, Ville de Montivilliers (Credit: David Isabirye)