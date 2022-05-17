Police FC stalwart Tonny Mawejje has called time on a glorious playing career, announcing his retirement from the football game.

The midfielder, who earlier before the start of the 2021/22 season revealed he will retire, re-affirmed the statement on Monday while appearing on NTVSportKnights.

Tonny Mawejje Credit: FUFA Media

Mawejje said: “Yes, I am officially retiring from playing active football for good. Playing football is all I have ever wanted to do and am happy to have had such a long career. It’s time to leave the stage and concentrate on other aspects of the game.”

See more "This is my last season," @Tonny_Mawejje6 on The Last Dance of the Midfiel… https://t.co/KUuvJlW3Ac via @YouTube — Ismael Kiyonga (@IsmaelKiyonga) May 17, 2022

The midfielder general as many fans refer to him also revealed that his next destination will be coaching and agency.

“At the start, I wanted to be a football agent since I have made so many contacts from playing abroad but Covid19 pandemic did change that though that will also come.

“For now, I want to go into coaching especially for the young boys and would really want set up an academy.”

Tonny Mawejje Credit: John Batanudde

The midfielder, a main stay in the Uganda Cranes fold for the past 15 years (amassing 83 caps and 8 goals) came through the ranks at Masaka SS as part of the team that had the likes Baker Kigongo, Dan Ssebuliba, Vincent Kayizzi, Noordin Kaweesi and Umar Bulega.

Mawejje started his career with now defunct Masaka LC in early 2000s and later played for KCCA, URA and Police (twice) in Uganda.

Tony Mawejje at FC Tirana Credit: KF Tirana Media

Outside Uganda, Mawejje enjoyed an illustrious career in Iceland with IBV Vestmannaeyjar, Haugesund in Norway, Throttur, KF Tirana in Albania and a short stint in South Africa and Kuwait with Golden Arrows and Al Arabi SC respectively.

A number of fans and football legends have already heaped praise upon Mawejje.

His achievements include winning the Cecafa Kagame Cup with less fancied Police in 2006, a league title with URA, several Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles with Uganda and also helping Uganda Cranes qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 and 2019.

Uganda Cranes’ Tony Mawejje in action against Kenya. Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mawejje may have called time on an illustrious career on Monday night, but he will play one final match for Police on Saturday when they visit champions Vipers SC.

His testimonial match is being planned for July this year, and it will give his fans one final chance to see Mawejje play before he begins a new chapter.

Tonny Mawejje Credit: John Batanudde

“I have plans to have two testimonial matches – one in Kampala and another in Masaka where it all started and communications to that effect will done very soon,” he stated.

Mawejje is now one of the great Uganda legends, and his retirement ends one of the most exceptional, and well-conducted, football careers of all time in this country.