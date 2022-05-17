19th ISF Gymnasiade Games:

Badminton (Doubles):

Men:

Uganda 2-0 Argentina

Argentina Uganda 2-1 Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Chinese Taipei 2-0 Uganda

Girls:

Uganda 2-0 Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Chinese Taipei 2-0 Uganda

Uganda Badminton boys and girls’ doubles teams have progressed to the knock out round (quarter finals) during the 19th ISF Gymnasiade Games in Normandy City France are being played at Poms, Deauville on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The boys’ pair of Paul Muwonge Makande and Abedi Musa Bukenya made the grade alongside Tracy Justine Naluwooza and Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika.

Makande and Bukenya were in demolition mood against Argentina winning 2-0 over Da Costa Braga Federico and Andre Gabriel Uzuna (21-07 and 21-10).

Paul Makande and Abedi Musa Bukenya moments after their game with Argentina (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda and Argentina male badminton players with their coaches as well as the referes after the game (Credit: David Isabirye)

However, they suffered a set-back against Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zhi Yi and Lu Pei Yang; 13-21 and 11-21.

During the final game, Uganda won 2-1 against Kazakhstan’s Ibray Baiken and Andrey Nedbailo.

“We were determined to win at least two group stage games and qualify for the quarter-finals. Our chase is a medal at these games” Makande revealed.

Tracy Naluwooza and Muhammad Fadilah Shamika (Credit: David Isabirye)

The girls’ pairing of Naluwooza and Shamika won 2-0 over Kazahkstan before falling 2-0 to Chinese Taipei pairing of Nicole Chan Gonzales and Yang Chu Yun 2-0.

Like the boys, Naluwooza and teammate Shamika also eye a medal.

“We have the ultimate target onto a medal. The quarter final match is like a final to us. We shall give 110 percent” Naluwooza stated.

Tracy Naluwooza and Muhammad Shamika Fadilah in action (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Naluwooza and Bukenya are also warming up for the singles quarter finals.

Uganda did not make any team for the mixed doubles event because of the limited numbers that traveled for the tournament.

Uganda Badminton schools head coach Joshua Richard Muguluma who is with the team in France has a positive approach coming to the knockout round.

L-R: Paul Muwonge Makande, coach Joshua Richard Muguluma and Abedi Musa Bukenya (Credit: David Isabirye)

Joshua Richard Muguluma, Badminton Head Coach, Uganda schools team (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We continue to analyze our games played and reflect upon the positives as we polish up the grey areas. We shall approach the knockout round cautiously but aggressively” Muguluma noted.

The quarter finals come on Thursday, 19th May 2022.