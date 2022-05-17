The Badminton games at the on-going ISF Gymnasiade Games in Normandy City France are being played at Poms, Deauville.

The singles action witnessed two Ugandans Tracy Justine Naluwooza and Abed Musa Bukenya progressed to the quarterfinals of the girls and boys respectively.

Bukenya defeated opponents from Madagascar, Mongolia and Sierra Leone, all by an identical 2-0 to make it to the knock out round.

On the other hand, Naluwooza edged opponent from Jordan 2-0 and Morocco 2-0 before she fell 2-0 to an Indian.

There will be more action on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the boys’ and girls’ doubles (group stages) as well as the mixed doubles (group stages).

On the subsequent day, the knock out round of the singles will be played.

Other Games:

Action continues in the other games at the championship with Table Tennis at themagnificent Complexe Sportif Max Louvel, Ville de Montivilliers.

Uganda will play England and Brazil (girls) on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Athletics and swimming are in Caen.

On Monday, Uganda won her first medal at these games on Monday with Victor Cherotich’s 3000m claiming silver medal.

Uganda’s athletes celebrate the silver medal by Victor Cherotich (bib 412) in Caen Stadium

These games attracted a total of 65 countries for the U-18 students.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.