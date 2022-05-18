19th ISF Gymnasiade Games:

Badminton Men Singles (Quarterfinals)

Thursday, 19th May 2022 – At Poms, Deauville

Arthur Wakhevitsch (France) Vs Abedi Musa Bukenya (Uganda)

Ratmir Gilmanov Vs Kuo Kuan Lin (Chinese Taipei)

Stolovoi Yevhenli (Sweden) Vs Althawahreh Qusai (Kuwait)

Franco Daniel (Spain) Vs Paul Tournefier (France)

Uganda’s male Badminton player Abedi Musa Bukenya shall take on France’s top seed Arthur Wakhevitsch in one of the four quarter final matches lined up on Thursday, 19th May 2022 at the Pom’s Omni sport centre in Deauville.

Bukenya is positive he will stage a spirited challenge in the game.

“I will give my best during the upcoming quarterfinal match in the singles. Having played through the preliminaries, I am now used and ready to go” the student at Kabojja International remarked.

Abedi Musa Bukenya in doubles’ action with Paul Makande Muwonge against Argentina. The pair will also play in the quarterfinals (Credit: David Isabirye)

Another French player, Paul Tournefier plays Spanish Franco Daniel in the other quarter final duel.

Ratmir Gilmanov will square up against Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Kuan Lin as

Stolovoi Yevhenli (Sweden) locks horn with Althawahreh Qusai (Kuwait).

Meanwhile, Uganda’s Tracy Justine Naluwooza will battle Prerana Nandakumar from India.

Also, the boys’ pair of Paul Muwonge Makande and Bukenya as well as the female pairing of Tracy Justine Naluwooza and Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika also qualified to the quarter finals (Doubles).

Makande and Bukenya defeated Argentina’s Da Costa Braga Federico and Andre Gabriel Uzuna 2-0 (21-07 and 21-10).

However, they suffered a set-back against Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zhi Yi and Lu Pei Yang; 13-21 and 11-21.

During the final game, Uganda won 2-1 against Kazakhstan’s Ibray Baiken and Andrey Nedbailo.

Naluwooza and Shamika won 2-0 over Kazahkstan before falling 2-0 to Chinese Taipei pairing of Nicole Chan Gonzales and Yang Chu Yun 2-0.