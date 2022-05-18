World over, the Central Government remains a crucial pillar in the development process and growth of the sports sub-sector among others.

A bulk of financial resources from the respective Governments, advisory role and otherwise have helped the sports departments grow through leaps and bounds.

In return, sports has proved to be worthwhile for the enormous positivity to humanity including improvement of people’s welfare, forex generation, employment, economy improvement and other benefits.

It is upon this strong background that the Government of Uganda has also set out deliberate plans to polish the sports sub-sector through the Ministry of Education and Sports under the arm; National of Council (NCS).

Uganda is among the 63 countries in the world that are part of the 19th edition for the ISF World School games in France.

A delegation of 42 athletes in five sports disciplines was led by Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) officials, NCS general secretary Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, commissioner of secondary education Sam Kuloba and Member of Parliament Hon. Denis Nyangweso.

Hon. Nyangweso who is also the area MP for Samia-Bugwe Central is also the Deputy Chairperson Budget Committee in the Parliament of Uganda.

During an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports in France, Nyangweso has cited key positives from the ISF World Games.

“We have witnessed that many countries take the ISF World Games very seriously. Right from the preparations and funding, you can evidence that level of preparation” he noted.

Lauds Government of Uganda:

Hon. Nyangweso has appreciated the Government of Uganda for the efforts of boosting the sector.

I thank the Government of Uganda up to this level. Thank the NCS however far they camp, Ministry of Education and Sports, Parliament of Uganda through appropriation of the budget. Uganda still has a long way to go. There are countries have fielded as many as 350 participants in all categories of sports. The appeal is to increase the sports budget. The local competitions (school games) have to be supported. This is a good step in the right direction. The talent and will is there. The athletes have what it takes. There is need for more domestic training, coupled with international exposure.

The need for sports facilities assist:

Hon Nyangweso also hinted on the need to increase the sports budget, an initiative that started way back in the years.

From 2000 onwards there has been some funding to the sports facility to the sports fraternity. There has been a funding game gap but there will be an improvement in sports funding under the Ministry of Education and Sports. This invitation was sent out to the Budget committee of Parliament to come and appreciate what the National Council of Sports (NCS) and schools go through. The increasing number of athletes being supported was deliberate. The Budget process is into conclusion stage and I have to let the committee appreciate the significance of increasing the budget for sports.

Meanwhile, the team officials visited the athletes in the team camp on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, an off-day for rest and cultural entertainment.

Uganda fielded athletes in Athletics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Badminton and Basketball (3×3).