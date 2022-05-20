ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France:

800m (Girls):

Gold: Maureen Chebet (Uganda) – 2:09:56

Maureen Chebet (Uganda) – 2:09:56 Silver: Sandilea Laxita Vino (India) – 2:10:99

Sandilea Laxita Vino (India) – 2:10:99 Bronze: Priscilla Akello (Uganda) – 2:11:30

Moments after Loice Chepkwemoi and Dolphin Chelimo had won Uganda gold and bronze respectively in the 2000m steeple chase race, two other Ugandans made it in style with podium finishes in the 800m girls’ race.

Maureen Chebet and Priscilla Akello won gold and bronze after finishing first and third respectively during a competitive 800m event at the Stade Helitas in Caen, France on Thursday, 19th May 2022.

Right from the sound of the gun, Chebet powered her way to the lead and by the time of the bell after the first 400m, the writing was on the wall, victory was upon the pint sized Ugandan.

There was increased acceleration in the final 200m with a powerful kick from the pack of Indian Sandilea Laxita Vino, Akello and Morocco’s Laila Zouari.

Chebet crossed the finishing line in 2:09:56 ahead of Laxita’s 2:10:99 who took second place and Akello followed moments later with 2:11:30.

L-R: Maureen Chebet, Indian Sandilea Laxita Vino and Priscilla Akello pose for the cameras at Stade Helitas in Caen (Credit: David Isabirye)

Zouari came fourth, outside the medal bracket with 2:13:15 as France’s Elise Labeille completed the top five positions with 2:15:13.

The limited Ugandans in the stands at the pavilion of the stadium celebrated as Chebet and Akello hugged with wild smiles.

Fellow members on the athletics team then brought the treasured Black-Yellow-Red Ugandan flag as the duo posed for pictures to revel in the historic moment.

Maureen Chebet and Priscilla Akello on the podium, moments after recieving their medals and the national flags as the ISF Anthem played aloud (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, the boy’s 800m race was won by Brazilian, Elias Santos (1:50:38) ahead of France’s Marques De Andrade (1:50:98) and Spanish national David Cartiel (1:51:52).

Uganda’s duo of Raymond Omara and Dominic Naido Krop settled for a disappointing 6th and 7th places respectively.

Omara posted 1:52:92 as Krop, the team captain for team Uganda crossed the finishing line at 1:55:55.

Uganda boys’ and girls’ teams in the medley relays performed way below average.

In the girls’ medley relay, Brazil, Spain and India took the respective top three positions with the Ugandan team disqualified.

For the boys, Chinese Taipei won gold, Spain (silver) and Brazil settled for bronze as Uganda finished 8th out of 9 countries.