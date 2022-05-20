ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France:

2000m (Boys) Steeple Chase:

Gold: Allaoui Oussama (Morocco) – 5:40:06

Allaoui Oussama (Morocco) – 5:40:06 Silver: Del Barrio Sergio (Spain) – 5:41:11

Del Barrio Sergio (Spain) – 5:41:11 Bronze: Dolphine Chelimo (Uganda) – 5:49:54

Prior to the start of the 2000m boys’ Steeple chase finale at Stade Helitas, Caen in France during the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games, Uganda’s hopes were embedded upon two representatives.

Kapchorwa Secondary School’s Abel Chebet and Dolphine Chelimo of Chemwania High School were the entrants for team Uganda.

Dolphine Chelimo jumps high as he imbered for the 2000m steeple chase race (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dolphin Chelimo crossed the finishing line in third place_3000m steeplechase at Stade Helitas (Credit: David Isabirye)

It was a 11-man field of athletes who limbered around the stadium for close for 30 minutes.

Come the hour, cometh the time; the gun was sounded for start of the competitive race.

Following a slow start in the opening 2 laps, Chelimo garnered steam in the subsequent laps.

By the sound of the bell for the final 400m, he was in sight of the leading pack that had Morocco’s Allaoui Oussama, Spanish Del Barrio Sergio and Algerian Abdelali Bensaad.

Morocco’s Allaoui Oussama celebrates his victory in the 2000m steeple chase (Credit: David Isabirye)

The final 200m witnessed Oussama break through and by the 100m mark, his final kick was terrific and surely destined for glory.

He crossed the finishing line at 5:40:06 ahead of Spain’s Del Barrio Sergio (5:41:11) as Chelimo came in for the bronze at 5:49:54.

Chelimo’s reaction was disappointing as he held both his hands on the head. He yearned for the top position or silver.

Dolphine Chelimo gestures moments after crossing the finishing line in France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bronze was not bad enough. After all, Uganda had increased her medal tally to two medals then after Victor Cherotich’s silver in 3000m.

Chebet came in at 6th with 6:10:71 in a very fast race under chilly weather.

“I started slow but later caught up. Bronze is good enough but I will maintain the work regime ethic for better performances” Chelimo told Kawowo Sports moments after the race.

Dolphine Chelimo and Abel Chebet hold the Uganda national flag after the 2000m steeple chase race (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Loice Chepkwemoi took the girls’ 2000m steeple chase gold with 6:36:62.

Maureen Chebet and Priscilla Akello won gold and bronze after finishing first and third respectively during a competitive 800m event.

Chebet crossed the finishing line in 2:09:56 ahead of Laxita’s 2:10:99 who took second place and Akello followed moments later with 2:11:30.

Meanwhile, the boy’s 800m race was won by Brazilian, Elias Santos (1:50:38) ahead of France’s Marques De Andrade (1:50:98) and Spanish national David Cartiel (1:51:52).

Uganda’s duo of Raymond Omara and Dominic Naido Krop settled for a disappointing 6th and 7th places respectively.

Omara posted 1:52:92 as Krop, the team captain for team Uganda crossed the finishing line at 1:55:55.

Uganda boys’ and girls’ teams in the medley relays performed way below average.

In the girls’ medley relay, Brazil, Spain and India took the respective top three positions with the Ugandan team disqualified.

For the boys, Chinese Taipei won gold, Spain (silver) and Brazil settled for bronze as Uganda finished 8th out of 9 countries.

Action continues on Friday, May 20, 2022.