ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France:

Medley Long Relay (Boys):

Gold: Brazil (4:29:10)

Brazil (4:29:10) Silver: Greece (4:30:38)

Greece (4:30:38) Bronze: Uganda (4:31:61) – Fred Ambayo, Rajab Lumuto Tiimu, Dominic Naido Krop, Raymond Omara

The celebration from team Uganda after scooping their 7th medal at the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games inside the Stade Helitas in France told a complete story.

There were sighs, broad smiles, hugs and wild chants as the team of Raymond Omara powered his way to the finishing line with the button.

Omara was the last runner on Uganda’s chain, covering a distance of 800m (two laps).

Team Uganda posted 4:31:61 to take third place and the bronze behind Greece (4:30:38) and the eventual winners Brazil 4:29:10.

The medley long relay team was comprised of Fred Ambayo, RajabTiimu, Dominic Krop Naido and Omara.

Ambayo opened the way with Uganda button over 200m.

He then handed over to Tiimu who ran 400m, leading the rest of the pack before he passed over the button to Krop.

Krop covered 600m and he eventually gave the button to Omara, the finisher who covered 800m.

Omara led until the final 100m mark although the final kick eluded him.

Uganda’s Medley Long Relay team of Fred Ambayo, Rajab Tiimu, Dominic Krop Naido and Omara celebrate their bronze medal at Stade Helitas in Caen, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We had a great strategy from the start and it worked to perfection. We really needed this medal. I thank the entire team members and the organizers as well as our sponsors. On behalf of the team, I am overwhelmed and we take important lessons from these games” Krop told Kawowo Sports at the award giving ceremony moments later.

Uganda thus settled for third placed to take the bronze as the girls’ team was disqualified after a mistake in recieving the button by a member.

This was Uganda’s 7th medal at the U-18 games that lured as many as 63 countries from across the world.

L-R: Greece, Brazil and Uganda Medley Long Relay teams on the podium after getting their medals (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda had secured 5 other medals with two gold for Maureen Chebet (800m girls) and Loice Chepkwemoi (2000m steeplechase).

Victor Cherotich won two medals at the championship; a silver in 3000m boys’ race and a bronze in 1500m..

The other bronze medals came from Priscilla Akello (800m) and Dolphine Chelimo (2000m steeple chase boys).

Twenty sports disciplines were competed in with Uganda only fielding five; athletics, swimming, Table Tennis, Badminton and Basketball (3X3). The host cities of these games were Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.