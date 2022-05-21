The 2022 Buganda Masaza football tournament groups were confirmed.

There are three groups this time round unlike the traditional four that have been played time immemorial since the championship resumed in 2004.

2021 losing finalist Buwekula are pooled in group A alongside the record winners Gomba, Mawokota, Butambala, Kabula and Kooki.

Group B has the reigning champions Buddu, Buluuli, Ssingo, Kyadondo, Mawogola and islanders Buvuma.

In group C, Bulemeezi who finished third from the previous edition will lockhorns against Kyaggwe, Busiro, another Island based team Ssese, Bugerere and Busujju.

The chairperson of the local organizing committee, Hajji Sulaiman Ssejjengo confirmed that the 18 teams will play in three groups for sporting equity as each team will have played 10 matches home and away.

“Unlike the previous years where we have some groups with four teams and other five, this time round all groups have equal number of teams (six). There is now sporting justice” Ssejjengo revealed.

That said, the top two from each of the three groups will make it to the next round (quarter finals).

These will be joined by the best losers from the all the groups.

Isaac “Messi” Musiima celebrates a goal last season. He featured for Buwekula. Musiima played two back-to-back finals

The two past editions were played behind closed doors at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru because of the raving COVID-19 pandemic.

Only the finals and third place play-offs of these editions were played at the St Mary’s Stadium.

This championship only allows players who have not yet played for the national team, FUFA Big league (second division) and Uganda Premier League (top flight).

The Buganda Masaza Cup is organized by the Buganda Kingdom ministry of sports, leisure and recreation and is proudly funded by UNAIDS, Airtel, Centenary Bank, BBS Telefaina and Cbs radio.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II waves to his subjects during the opening of the 2021 Masaza Cup at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The different teams have embarked on the early preparations with their respective backroom staff and players as well.

Buddu beat Buwekula 2-0 in the 2021 finals.

Like the norm is, the Kabaka His Majesty graces the official opening and closure of this tournament.

The championship is expected to kick off in June 2022.