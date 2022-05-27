As promised by DIDA (Develop, Inspire, Discipline, Achieve) Sports Organization, the program of “Chess in Schools” among Ugandan schools has stepped up.

A number of chess tables were installed at the Kaderuna Primary School in Budaka district, Eastern Uganda.

The metal tables were handed over by DIDA volunteer Mohammed to teacher Annet Faith Baluka and the deputy principal of the school Kadyama Jackon (the principal of the school Patrick was unable to attend).

The students were very enthusiastic about the chess tables.

This will further stimulate the school chess program.

The Chess tables are being installed by DIDA in conjunction with Royal Dutch Chess federation and Stedon.

They have also done a commendable job in the Netherlands with nearly 200 chess tables now installed in more than 100 locations and in 52 municipalities, since Jesús Medina Molina started the Urban Chess initiative in 2018 .

For starters, DIDA is a community interest company (CIC) based between London and Budaka District in the region of Eastern Uganda.

Pupils at Kaderuna Primary School in Budaka district, play chess on the installed chess tables

Stedon makes €100 available for DIDA for each gaming table delivered in the Netherlands.

At the end of May 2022, the available amount for Uganda will already be € 5,200.

DIDA’s mission is to help Ugandan children to develop their sporting and social skills.

This objective fits in seamlessly with the values ​​of the KNSB.

With the support of DIDA we help the children in Uganda and in this way the sport of chess is also promoted ‘limitless’.

Playing chess outside is good for social cohesion, integration, against loneliness and good for the brain.

An ‘Urban Chess Court’ connects people and challenges everyone to stay mentally fit.

On January 29, 2022, a sponsorship agreement was signed by chairman Bianca de Jong-Muhren with Stedon and DIDA.

DIDA’s other partners include; Sportsleo, Distil Management Ltd, SkyScout Group, British African Business Alliance, Som Chess Academy as well as the Chess Parents and Guardians Association Limited Uganda (CPGA).