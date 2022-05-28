The Wakiso Secondary Schools Head Teachers’ Association (WAKISSHA) has commenced preparations for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games II.

The Ball games II entail Netball, Volleyball, Handball and Woodball with the national finals confirmed to be held in Lira.

Gerald Katamba, the Games and Sports chairperson, WAKISSHA has released the detailed road map to these games.

“Screening of all players will be done on one day and this will be on 21st June 2022 at WAKISSHA Resource Centre from 8:00am to 4:00pm and at 4:30pm, the draws will be conducted for all disciplines / games stated. All teams are requested to submit two copies of albums and signed form A in original form.” Katamba remarked.

The participation fee will be Two hundred fifty thousand shillings (250,000=) per team.

This money will be paid to the committee on the day of screening 21st June 2022.

“After screening on 21st June 2022 there will be no more chance for player neither a team. Any team to be considered will produce evidence of WAKISSHA-ASSHU Subscription for year 2022 before being screened. Original pass slips, school Identity cards are the requirements for screening.” Katamba added.

Netball action (Credit: David Isabirye)

Net ball is for only qualified two schools from each zone of WAKISSHA setting or the hosting zone, previous champion or on special invitation due to some factors.

Volleyball, Handball, wood ball and football under 16 years is open tournament at the region or District level but the best selected schools according to regional slots will get the Invitation Letter to Lira.

Netball, Volleyball, Wood ball and Handball is for only students under 20 years and below.

The physical play will start on 23rd – 24th June at Kawanda SS and Mbogo Mixed SS schools.