Western Region Talent Sports Day:

Saturday, 18th June 2022 – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city

World over, the power of sports is powerfully felt by the magnetic appeal to lure millions of people in one locality, or virtually.

Sports has the power to bring together personalities of varying tribes, religious affiliations, races, sex and cultural belonging.

It is upon this firm background that the Talent Sports Day for the western region has been planned for Saturday, 18th June 2022 at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city.

The organziers of the Talents Sports Day for the Western region pose for a group photo

This Talent Sports Day has been organized by friends of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba in the region

The Talent Sports Day will entail football and Motor-rally. At least 80 football teams will take part; 40 per gender.

Each district of the 40 will bring a team apiece from the Western part which has Kigezi, Ankole, Bunyoro and Tooro regions.

There will also be a mini motor rally event through Mbarara City route, led by driver David Katehangwa.

Female sports persons during the launch of the Talent Sports Day for Western region

The Western region areas of Ankole, Kigezi, Tooro are all invited for the Talent Sports Day on 18th June 2022 at Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara city. There will be sports for both men and women with motorrally and music performances. The chief guest is General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. All the people are invited. Polly Katwiire, Chairperson – Local organizing committee

The purpose of this Talent sports Day in Western region is to unify the people of Western Uganda and show solidarity to General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Ambrose Kibuuka, Organizer

I urge all the women in the districts of the western region to come and participate in the Talent Sports Day on 18th June 2022 at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city. Aisha Bukenya, organizer

The event was officially launched at Daise Hotel, graced by the Mbarara City mayor Robert Kakyebezi.

Mayor Kakyebezi was accompanied by Ambroze Kibuuka and tournament organizer Polly Katwire.

The best teams and top performing players will be rewarded with prizes.

There will also be lots of entertainment with musical performances.