CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Group A

Burundi 3-0 Djibouti

Burundi did just enough to see off Djibouti in the first game of the 2022 CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship that started on Wednesday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Despite Djibouti putting up the resilience in the opening half hour of the game, Burundi eventually managed to find the breakthrough later to win 3-0.

Right from onset, Burundi enjoyed the biggest share of possession but were not sharp in the final third with Djibouti proving resilient and compact at the back.

The resilience was however broken down in the 36th minute when Bukuru curled home from a well taken free kick.

Two minutes later, Burundi doubled their advantage with Niyonkuru finding herself unmarked in the area to head home.

Djibouti were reduced to ten players with midfielder Nadia Nour sent off for retaliation. She stamped her foot on Peace Olga Nyomwungere thus getting marching orders, five minutes to the break.

In the second half, Burundi failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage and were able to add just a goal.

Niyonkuru put the icing on the cake with her second of the day at the death of the clock. She had her overhead kick beat goalkeeper Rokiatou Dumbia who had moved off her line.

Group A has hosts Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti and Rwanda while Group B has South Sudan, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Zanzibar.

Burundi Starting XI

Ariella Umurerwa(GK), Charlotte Irankunda, Ineza Bora, Peace Olga Nyomwungere, Aniella Uwimana, Sandrine Niyonkuru, Asha Djafari, Rachelle Bukuru, Joelle Bukuru, Rukiya Bizimana

Djibouti Starting XI

Rokiatou Doumbia(GK), Nasteho Robleh Djama, Ilham Djama Douhour, Yousra Mohamed Awad, Rahma Moustapha Aden, Anab Hassan Daher, Nadia Nour, Kafia Abdourahman Arab, Lerman Abdou Sikeh, Hibo Abdi Abdillahi, Hamda Issa Youssouf