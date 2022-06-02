Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Cricket Nominees: Simon Ssesazzi (Aziz Damani), Janet Mbabazi (Victoria Pearls) & Kevin Awino (Victoria Pearls)

The Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Sports Awards are back with the May of May 2022 edition.

Five sports disciplines; Cricket, Football, Basketball, Athletics and Netball will be rewarded.

Cricket has three nominees; Janet Mbabazi (Victoria Pearls), Simon Ssesaazi (Aziz Damani) and Kevin Awino (Victoria Pearls).

Janet Mbabazi bats Credit: John Batanudde

Janet Mbabazi (right) received a trophy and thirty thousand Nepali Rupees for the player of the series performance

Mbabazi was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bilateral series against Nepal, earning 30,000 Nepali Rupees.

Her performance arrived just weeks after she had been nominated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) among the best of April 2022.

Awino won one player of the match accolade during the game Uganda won by six wickets.

Lady Cricket Cranes captain Kevin Awino attempts a run out Credit: ICC

Awino scored 42 (not out) and Janet Mbabazi had 29 as Victoria Peals marched to an outstanding victory.

Simon Ssesazzi helped Aziz Damani win against the then table leaders, Ceylon Lions.

Simon Ssesazi dives to execute a catch | JOHN BATANUDDE Credit: John Batanudde

Other Nominees:

Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA), Jessica Achan (Prisons) and Stella Oyella of the newly crowned East African champions, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) are nominated in netball.

The trio of Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Hansifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals) and Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) are in the football category.

Athletics:

Legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei, Stella Chesang and teenager Victor Cherotich are nominated in athletics.

Basketball

Two City Oilers’ basketball players James Okello and Tony Drileba as well as JKL Dolphins’ Brenda Ekone are nominated in Basketball.

The crowning ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 7th June 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala city.

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency. They are proudly sponsored by Fortebet as the main title sponsors.

Other partners include Jude Colour Solutions, Canan Bulls Limited.

Nominees:

Cricket

Simon Ssesazzi – Aziz Damani

Janet Mbabazi – Victoria Pearls

Kevin Awino – Victoria Pearls

Netball

Shafie Nalwanja – Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)

Jessica Achan – Prisons

Stella Oyella – National Insurance Corporation (NIC)

Football

Fazilah Ikwaput – Lady Doves

Hansifa Nassuna – UCU Lady Cardinals

Bobosi Byaruhanga – Vipers SC

Athletics

Joshua Cheptegei

Stella Chesang

Victor Cherotich

Basketball