Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Basketball Nominees: James Okello (City Oilers), Tony Drileba (City Oilers), Brenda Ekone (JKL Dolphins)

Two City Oilers Basketball players James Okello and Tony Drileba have been nominated for the May 2022 Fortebet Reals Awards.

Okello and Drileba are on the three-man short-list alongside JKL Dolphins’ female player Brenda Ekone.

James Okello Credit: John Batanudde

Tony Drileba Credit: Isa Mapengo

Both Okello and Drileba had incredible performances for the City Oilers during the month with the final game of the opening phase ending 78-48 against Ndejje Angels.

The record league winners had also condemned Our Saviour 77-50.

Ekone scored a game-high 37 points against Nabisunsa for the 80-64 massive victory as JKL Dolphins ended the first round unscratched with no single loss recorded.

She had had a star performance as JKL Dolphins narrowly beat KIU Rangers 74-71 to triumph with a three points difference.

Other Nominees:

The other sports personalities to be rewarded are from Cricket, Football, Athletics and Netball.

Janet Mbabazi, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bilateral series against Nepal was nominated alongside Kevin Awino and Aziz Damani’s Simon Ssesazzi helped Aziz Damani win against Ceylon Lions

In Netball, Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA), Jessica Achan (Prisons) and Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation) are nominated.

Football:

The trio of Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals) and Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) are in the football category.

Nassuna completed her century of goals in the career during a season where she ended with 14 goals, same of Ikwaput.

Byaruhanga was singled out for the outstanding performance during the month of May, where Vipers clinched their 5th Uganda Premier League title.

The midfielder also scored a brace during Vipers’ 5-0 home win against relegated Police at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on the final day of the season.

Athletics:

Legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei, Stella Chesang and teenager Victor Cherotich are nominated in athletics.

The crowning ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 7th June 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala city.

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency. They are proudly sponsored by Fortebet as the main title sponsors.

Other partners include Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.

Nominees:

Basketball

James Okello – City Oilers

Tony Drileba – City Oilers

Brenda Ekone – JKL Dolphins

Cricket

Simon Ssesazzi – Aziz Damani

Janet Mbabazi – Victoria Pearls

Kevin Awino – Victoria Pearls

Netball

Shafie Nalwanja – KCCA

Jessica Achan – Prisons

Stella Oyella – National Insurance Corporation (NIC)

Football

Fazilah Ikwaput – Lady Doves

Hansifa Nassuna – UCU Lady Cardinals

Bobosi Byaruhanga – Vipers Sports Club

Athletics