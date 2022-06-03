Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Football Nominees: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals & Crested Cranes), Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves & Crested Cranes), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers Sports Club & Uganda Cranes)

Uganda Crested Cranes duo of Hasifa Nassuna and Fazila Ikwaput are nominated for the May 2022 Fortebet Reals Awards accolade alongside Uganda Cranes and Vipers’ midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Nassuna achieved an unprecedented feat when she hit a century goals in her illustrious career during May 2022.

The Uganda Christian University (UCU) attacking player makes the grade of three players on the shortlist alongside national team’s teammate Ikwaput.

Fazila Ikwaput in action (Credit: FUFA)

Ikwaput scored important goals for Masindi based Lady Doves, the 2021 FUFA Women Super League champions.

Also on the list is Vipers’ midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Bobosi Byaruhanga Credit: John Batanudde

Byaruhanga guided the Venoms to the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season as Vipers strolled to their 5th league crown.

He was among the scorers (netted a brace) on the day as Vipers humiliated Police 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The crowning ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 7th June 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala city.

Other sports disciplines:

Cricket:

Three cricketers Janet Mbabazi (Victoria Pearls), Kevin Awino (Victoria Pearls) and Simon Ssesaazi (Aziz Damani) are on the nomination list.

Mbabazi was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bilateral series against Nepal.

Awino won one player of the match accolade during the game Uganda won by six wickets.

Awino scored 42 (not out) and Janet Mbabazi had 29 as Victoria Peals marched to an outstanding victory.

Simon Ssesazzi helped Aziz Damani win against Ceylon Lions in the national league.

Netball:

Goalshooter Stella Oyella of the newly crowned East African champions, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) is nominated in netball alongside Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA) and Jessica Achan (Prisons).

Athletics:

Legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei, Stella Chesang and teenager Victor Cherotich are nominated in athletics.

Cheptegei won the 5000M race during the Nike pre-classic event in Eugene, United States of America (USA) although he failed to break his own record set in 2020.

Chesang won the 10KM run in Cape Town, South Africa as Cherotich triumphed in two medals (silver and bronze) during the 2022 ISF Games in Normandy, France.

Cherotich’s silver came in the 3000M race and the bronze was got in 1500M.

Basketball

Two City Oilers’ basketball players James Okello and Tony Drileba as well as JKL Dolphins’ Brenda Ekone are nominated in Basketball.

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency. They are proudly sponsored by Fortebet as the main title sponsors.

Other partners include Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.

Nominees:

Cricket

Simon Ssesazzi – Aziz Damani

Janet Mbabazi – Victoria Pearls

Kevin Awino – Victoria Pearls

Netball

Shafie Nalwanja – KCCA

Jessica Achan – Prisons

Stella Oyella – National Insurance Corporation (NIC)

Football

Fazilah Ikwaput – Lady Doves

Hansifa Nassuna – UCU Lady Cardinals

Bobosi Byaruhanga – Vipers SC

Athletics

Joshua Cheptegei

Stella Chesang

Victor Cherotich

Basketball