Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Joshua Cheptegei, Stella Chesang & Victor Cherotich

Three athletes have been nominated for the May 2022 Fortebet Real Stars Awards.

Legendary Joshua Cheptegei, Stella Chesang and teenager Victor Cherotich are on the three-man short list ahead of the crowning ceremony on 7th June 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Cheptegei won the men’s 5000m at Nike Pre Classic with 12:57:99 in Eugene, United States of America (USA).

Joshua Cheptegei

This time was short of the world record he set 12:35:36 in 2020.

Chesang set a new national record in the 10KM run as she clocked 30 minutes and 39 seconds to win the “Absa Run Your City” race in South Africa.

She beat Kenya’s Jesca Chelangat and Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba (Olympic silver medalist).

Stella Chesang Credit: Tobias Ginsberg

Teenager Cherotich won two medals at the 2022 ISF Games in France as Uganda clinched seven medals during the World School Games which lured as many as 64 countries.

Following a maternity leave lay off, Cherotich won silver in the 3000M race and a bronze in the 1500m race.

Cherotich took silver during a competitive 3000M race at Stade Helitas in Caen city on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Victor Cherotich happily shows off his bronze medal in the 1500m event at the 2022 ISF Championship in Normandy, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Spanish athlete Pedro Vazquez clocked 8:14:04 to win the competitive race ahead of Cherotich’s 8:15:14.

The bronze was claimed by Turkey’s Goler Utku (8:16:72).

He then posted 3:57:62 to finish third in the 1500m race at Stade Helitas in Caen city.

A student at Chemwania High School in Kween District, North East of Uganda, Cherotich executed a powerful kick in the final 50 metres to take the bronze.

Spanish national Felix Ronaldo Olivo posted 3:57:16 minutes to grab gold ahead of Frenchman Yanis Moulinie (3:57:57) who settled for silver.

Other nominees:

Three cricket players Simon Ssesazzi (Aziz Damani), Janet Mbabazi (Victoria Pearls) and Kevin Awino (Victoria Pearls) were also nominated.

Janet Mbabazi was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bilateral series against Nepal.

Kevin Awino won one player of the match accolade during the game Uganda won by six wickets.

Awino scored 42 (not out) and Janet Mbabazi had 29 as Victoria Peals marched to an outstanding victory.

Simon Ssesazzi helped Aziz Damani win against Ceylon Lions

Netball:

Stella Oyella, a shooter of the newly crowned East African champions, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) is nominated in netball, alongside Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA) and Prisons’ Jessica Achan.

Football:

After scoring a century goals in her illustrious career, Hasifa Nassuna of UCU lady Cardinals is also the three-man short-list under football alongside Lady Doves’ Fazilah Ikwaput and Vipers’ Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Basketball

Two City Oilers’ basketball players James Okello and Tony Drileba as well as JKL Dolphins’ Brenda Ekone are nominated in Basketball.

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency. They are proudly sponsored by Fortebet as the main title sponsors.

Other partners include Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.

All Nominees:

Athletics

Joshua Cheptegei

Stella Chesang

Victor Cherotich

Cricket

Simon Ssesazzi – Aziz Damani

Janet Mbabazi – Victoria Pearls

Kevin Awino – Victoria Pearls

Netball

Shafie Nalwanja – KCCA

Jessica Achan – Prisons

Stella Oyella – National Insurance Corporation (NIC)

Football

Fazilah Ikwaput – Lady Doves

Hansifa Nassuna – UCU Lady Cardinals

Bobosi Byaruhanga – Vipers Sports Club

Basketball