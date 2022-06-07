Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Basketball Winner: James Okello (City Oilers)

Other winners:

Netball: Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation)

Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation) Cricket : Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers & Victoria Pearls)

: Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers & Victoria Pearls) Football : Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves & Crested Cranes)

: Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves & Crested Cranes) Athletics: Victor Cherotich

City Oilers Basketball Club player James Okello won the Fortebet month of May 2022 award.

Okello edged teammate Tony Drileba and JKL Dolphins’ female player Brenda Ekone to the accolade that comes with a plaque and cash.

The crowning ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant in Kampala.

Okello was recognized for the great performance for the City Oilers during the month.

City Oilers comprehensively beat Ndejje Angels 78-48 and Our Saviour 77-50.

“It is humbling to win such an award but all the credit goes to the entire team at City Oilers. The award pushes me as a person to maintain the status quo and return to the podium once again” Okello told the reporters.

James Okello recieves award from Jude Colour Solutions’ Henry Zzimbe at Route 256 Restaurant, Kampala

L-R: Janet Mbabazi (Cricket), Stella Oyella (Netball), James Okell0 (Basketball), Sarah Adong (journalist representing Victor Cherotich), Isaac Mukasa (Executive Real Stars Agency) and Henry Zzimbe (Official from Jude Colour Solutions)

Janet Mbabazi, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bilateral series against Nepal won the Cricket award.

She beat Kevin Awino and Aziz Damani’s Simon Ssesazzi.

In Netball, Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation) was crowned as the best in the month.

Oyella edged Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA) and Jessica Achan (Prisons).

She was the top scorer in the entire tournament with 244 goals, ahead of Prisons’ Christine Kango Namulumba (218) as NIC successfully defended their title.

Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves) was awarded the football title ahead of Hansifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals) and Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC).

Ikwaput was not present to pick her award because she is currently with the Uganda Crested Cranes for the 2022 CECAFA Women tournament at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Meanwhile, teenager Victor Cherotich, a double medalist at the 2022 ISF World School Games in France came top ahead of the legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei and Stella Chesang.

Cherotich’s plaque was received by Vision Group female journalist Sarah Adong.

Since 2018, these awards have been organized by Real Stars Sports Agency.

Fortebet are the headline sponsors, joined by Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.

The different winners earn plaques and cash.