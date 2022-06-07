Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Netball Winner: Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation)

Other winners:

Cricket : Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers & Victoria Pearls)

: Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers & Victoria Pearls) Football: Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves & Crested Cranes)

Fazilah Ikwaput (Lady Doves & Crested Cranes) Athletics: Victor Cherotich

Victor Cherotich Basketball: James Okello (City Oilers)

Stella Oyella is the most outstanding netball player for the month of May 2022, according to the Real Stars Sports Agency.

She was recognized during the crowning ceremony held at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Oyella, a goal shooter at National Insurance Corporation (NIC) won the May 2022 Fortebet Real Stars award, beating KCCA’s Goalkeeper Shafie Nalwanja and Jessica Achan of Prisons.

NIC successfully defended the 2022 East Africa Netball trophy at the Kamwokya community sports grounds in Kampala, unbeaten.

Stella Oyella

Oyella not only top scored with her accurate shooting skills including the 44-35 victory over rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in the final, but also throughout the tournament.

She was top scorer among the women with 244 goals, ahead of Prisons’ Christine Kango Namulumba (218).

“I am humbled to win the Fortebet Real Stars netball award for the month of May 2022. I thank the rest of my teammates and I thank all the sponsors for recognizing us. This award motivates me as a person to work harder.” Oyella remarked.

Other Winners:

In Cricket, Janet Mbabazi, a player with the Soroti Challengers and the national ladies’ team, Victoria Pearls was the pick ahead of Aziz Damani’sSimon Ssesazzi and Kevin Awino (Soroti Challengers and Victoria Pearls).

Uganda Crested Cranes striker who also plays at Masindi based Lady Doves Fazilah Ikwaput beat national teammate Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals) and Vipers’ midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga to the accolade.

Teenager Victor Cherotich, a double medal winner at the ISF World School Games in France beat legendary athlete Joshua Cheptegei and Stella Chesang to the athletics’ gong.

In basketball, City Oilers’ James Okello edged teammate Tony Drileba and JKL Dolphins’ Brenda Ekone to the Basketball award.

These awards are proudly sponsored by Fortebet (main sponsors).

Other partners include Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.