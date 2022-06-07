Fortebet Real Stars Awards | May 2022:

Best Athlete: Victor Cherotich

Other Winners:

Cricket: Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers & Victoria Pearls)

Janet Mbabazi (Soroti Challengers & Victoria Pearls) Netball : Stella Oyella (She Cranes & National Insurance Corporation)

: Stella Oyella (She Cranes & National Insurance Corporation) Football : Fazilah Ikwaput (Crested Cranes & Lady Doves)

: Fazilah Ikwaput (Crested Cranes & Lady Doves) Basketball: James Okello (City Oilers)

Teenager Victor Cherotich was crowned as the Fortebet Real Stars best athlete for the month of May 2022.

In absence, the teen who studies at Chemwania High School in Kween district won the monthly award at the crowning ceremony held at Route 256 Restaurant, Kampala.

His plaque was received by Vision Group female journalist Sarah Adong.

Cherotich was recognized for the two medals won during the 19th ISF World School Games in Normandy, France.

He beat legend Joshua Cheptegei and Stella Chesang for his outstanding performance during the 3000m race (silver) and 1500m (bronze).

Cherotich’s two medals took the tally of Uganda to 7 medals to finish as Africa’s best ranked country at the games that lured as many as 64 countries from around the world.

Cheptegei had won the men’s 5000m at Nike Pre Classic with 12:57:99 in Eugene, United States of America (USA) although this time was short of the world record he set 12:35:36 in 2020.

Chesang set a new national record in the 10KM run as she clocked 30 minutes and 39 seconds to win the “Absa Run Your City” race in South Africa.

L-R: Janet Mbabazi (Cricket), Stella Oyella (Netball), James Okell0 (Basketball), Sarah Adong (journalist representing Victor Cherotich), Isaac Mukasa (Executive Real Stars Agency) and Henry Zzimbe (Official from Jude Colour Solutions)

Janet Mbabazi, a cricket player at Soroti Challengers and Victoria Pearls won the cricket award ahead of Simon Ssesazzi (Aziz Damani) and Kevin Awino (Victoria Pearls).

Janet Mbabazi was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the bilateral series against Nepal.

Netball:

Stella Oyella, a goal shooter of the newly crowned East African champions, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) won in netball.

Oyella came top ahead of Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA) and Prisons’ Jessica Achan.

Football:

Lady Doves’ Fazilah Ikwaput won in football ahead of Vipers’ Bobosi Byaruhanga and Hasifa Nassuna of UCU lady Cardinals.

Basketball:

City Oilers’ basketball player James Okello beat clubmate Tony Drileba as well as JKL Dolphins’ Brenda Ekone to the Basketball accolade.

The awards are organized by the Real Stars Sports Agency, sponsored by Fortebet (main sponsors).

Other partners include Jude Colour Solutions and Canan Bulls Limited.