Uganda’s Ndejje University won two gold medals during the 2022 All Africa (FASU) University Games hosted by Kenyatta University in Nairobi city.

Ndejje University claimed the top positions in the male and female gender held at Ruiru campus – Kenyatta University.

Badminton action during the 2022 FASU Games hosted at Kenyatta University, Nairobi city – Kenya

This yet another star performance for Ndejje University after Yeko’s gold medal in athletics.

Uganda also managed to win gold in chess; by Makerere University.

During the Chess Blitz Individual competition, Niza Chilingwe of Mulungushi University won gold.

She was followed by Maseno University’s Vanessa Simiyu Nyagwachi and Makerere University player Allen Nabacwa Kyolaba.

In football, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) won silver having lost the final 1-2 (after extra time) to hosts Kenyatta University.

Both universities; MUBS and Kenyatta qualified to the 2023 World University FISU World Cup in China.