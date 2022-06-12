All Africa Games 2022 (Chess)

Top performers:

Gold: Makerere University

Makerere University Silver: Kenyatta University

Kenyatta University Bronze: Maseno University

Uganda’s Makerere University bagged gold at the 2022 All Africa Games in the chess game.

Makerere University was the most outstanding ahead of hosts Kenyatta University who settled for silver and Maseno University (bronze) at BSCC.

This was yet another milestone for Makerere University who had also triumphed in the same game at the inaugural Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games hosted by Busitema University in April 2022.

Chess action during the 2022 All Africa Games in Kenya

Some of the players on the triumphant team had Margret Musoke Nassiwa, Allen Nabacwa Kyolaba and Glory Mukisa Bbumba among others.

In the Chess Blitz Individual competition, Niza Chilingwe of Mulungushi University won gold.

She was followed by Maseno University’s Vanessa Simiyu Nyagwachi and Makerere University player Kyolaba.

Nyagwachi took silver as Kyolaba settled for bronze.

The individual Blitz chess top performers at the 2022 FASU Games hosted by Kenyatta University

Kenyatta University, Makerere University, American University in Cairo, University of Zambia, and Maseno University took part in Chess.

Meanwhile, Uganda was also outstanding in Badminton where Ndejje University won two gold medals.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) finished second in football to pocket silver behind hosts Kenyatta University after a heart-breaking 2-1 extra time loss.

The games climaxed officially on Friday, 10th June 2022.

Universities from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, Guinea, Egypt, South Africa, Mauritius, Ghana and other countries participated.

Focus and attention will now switch to the 2023 world University games in China.