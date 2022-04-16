1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games:

Chess:

Gold: Makerere University

Makerere University earned gold during 2022 Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games hosted by Busitema University.

The team of five for the champions had Patience Nassimbwa, Allen Nabacwa Kyolaba, Margret Musoke Nassiwa, Glory Mukisa Bbumba and Patience Namaganda.

L-R: Patience Nassimbwa, Allen Nabacwa Kyolaba, Margret Musoke Nassiwa, Glory Mukisa Bbumba and Patience Namaganda; the Makerere University triumphant Chess team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chess Most Valuable Player (MVP) Allen Nabacwa Kyolaba smiles with his medal and trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hosts Busitema came second in this board game.

Makerere also had other won gold in woodball, Rugby and Table Tennis.

Chess action during the 2022 women games for the Federation of Eastern Africa Sports (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other Top performers:

Kyambogo University toppled the rest in Scrabble, another indoor game like chess.

Kenya’s United States International University (USIU) – Africa clinched gold in basketball and Swimming.

Swimming took place at Rock Classic Hotel in Tororo.

Hosts Busitema championed Athletics that took place at King George IV Memorial stadium in Tororo.

The first edition of the Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games were officially opened by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba who represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

Before the games, there was a gender round table forum with rich discussions on how to break the gender bias and inequality during sports events.

The games will officially climax on Easter Sunday, 17th April 2022 with Football, Netball and Handball.