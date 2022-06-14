2022 Senior Pool League:

Match Day 1 (Wednesday, 15th June 2022):

Royal Giants Vs Scrap Buyers – Tickles & Giggles Bar, Kiwatule (3 PM)

The 2022 Senior Pool League will officially cue off on Wednesday, 15th June as Royal Giants plays host to Scrap Buyers at the Tickles and Giggles Bar in Kiwatule, Kampala.

The senior pool league returns to the scene after a two-year hiatus because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing journalists during the official launch at Tickles and Giggles, the vice president for the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) Robert “Pipol” Kayanja expressed gratitude upon the return of the league.

L-R: Fahad Ssewankambo (pool player), Robert Kayanja (PAU Vice president), Brenda Akiror (pool player) and Ismail Nkata Kalibala (PAU Tournament Secretray) addressing the media at Tickles and Giggles, Kiwatule [Credit: David Isabirye]

Kayanja who was flanked by the tournament secretary Ismail Nkata Kalibala as well as two players Fahad Ssewankambo and Brenda Akiror lauded NBS Sport Television channel for the special dedication towards promoting the game at a time the association is seeking for potential partners.

“We are humbled that the senior pool league returns after two years because of COVID-19. We thank all our partners especially the media and in particular NBS Sport for the mileage that will win us more partners as well.” Kayanja noted.

Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) Vice president Robert Kayanja in a ceremonial break at Tickles and Giggles Restaurant, Kiwatule (Credit: David Isabirye)

Epic opening match:

The place to be on Wednesday, 15th June 2022 shall be Tickles and Giggles as the home team Royal Giants shall square up against the Scrap Buyers at 3 PM cue off time.

Both clubs have experienced players and it will be a close contest to call.

Mustafa Bwire will lead the cast of Royal Giants players as captain.

Others on the team include Artman Kabuubi, Ibra Kayanja, Caleb Abahaire, Ramathan Gitta among others, all who have been polishing their skills on the pool table under pool Cranes head coach Nathan Bwankosya.

Ibra Kayanja, Royal Giants Pool club player (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We have prepared well and set mentally for the game against Scrap Buyers” Bwire attested.

Scrap Buyers will be led by the two-time national open winner, Fahad Ssewankambo.

Ssewankambo has other tried and tested players as Simon “The Computer” Lubulwa, Humphrey Nsubuga, William Mirembe, Habibu Ssebuguzi and Ronald Akampurira among others all under head coach Wasswa Kayiiya.

“The team at Scrap Buyers is only wait for the time of cue-off. We have been preparing well and cannot wait for action to start” Ssewankambo noted.

Tournament secretary Ismail Nkata Kalibala confirmed that the Black ball rules will be used.

Ismail Nkata Kalibala, Pool Association of Uganda Tournament Secretary (Credit: David Isabirye)

He also clarified on the scoring system as he made a special call for discipline among players and club officials and fans, warning against acts of match fixing, drug abuse and unruly conduct.

“We shall use the Black pool rules. The winner per game will take four points (for victories above 14 frames), 3 points for victories before 13 frames, a 1 point for losing team and 2 points apiece in case of a stalemate. We warn the players and clubs against unacceptable acts as match fixing, violence, drug abuse and the related instances” Kalibala stated.

Other match day one games:

Match day one will be completed on Saturday, 18th June 2022 with six matches.

Hot Pool and Kireka will be at Tickles & Giggles Bar in Kiwatule, Mbale shall host Capital Night at the Oak Bar & Lounge, Mbale – Soroti Road.

Meanwhile, Kansanga takes on another upcountry team, Tororo Tigers at the Amigoz Sports Bar in the busy Kansanga confine.

Sinkers entertains Nakawa at Casablanca bar in Wandegeya as Upper Volta will face Akaanya at the Upper Volta Sports Arena, Kasubi.

Club 408 shall square up against Wakiso City Giants at the Navigator Bar in Ntinda, Kampala.

Saturday, 18th June 2022: