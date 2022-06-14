2022 Senior Pool League:

Match Day 1 (Wednesday, 15th June 2022):

Royal Giants Vs Scrap Buyers – Tickles & Giggles Bar, Kiwatule (3 PM)

Saturday, 18th June 2022:

Hot Pool Vs Kireka – Tickles & Giggles, Kiwatule

Mbale Vs Capital Night – Oak Bar & Lounge, Mbale – Soroti Road

Kansanga Vs Tororo Tigers – Amigoz Sports Bar, Kansanga

Sinkers Vs Nakawa – Casablanca, Wandegeya

Upper Volta Vs Akaanya – Upper Volta Sports Arena, Kasubi

Club 408 Vs Wakiso City Giants – Navigator, Ntinda

*All Games cue off at 3 PM

As the 2022 Senior Pool League League cues off on Wednesday, 15th June at Tickles and Giggles Bar, Kiwatule in Kampala city with one game, 12 other clubs shall be keen to await their feat two days later.

Royal Giants entertain Scrap Buyers in the official opening match of the 2022 season as the pool league returns to Uganda’s sports scene following a two-year absence (due to COVID-19 pandemic).

Fourteen clubs met the requirements to register for the 2022 season.

Two clubs are from upcountry, in the Eastern part of the country. These are Mbale Pool Club and Tororo Tigers Pool Club.

On match day one, Mbale has a home game against Capital Night this Saturday, 18th June at the Oak Bar and Lounge, located along the Mbale – Soroti road.

Tororo Tigers, on the other hand will make the long trip to face Kasanga at the Amigoz sports bar in Kansanga, a surburb of Kampala city.

Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) vice president Robert “Pipol” Kayanja noted during the official launch of this league that a number of clubs were severely affected by COVID-19 and have not been able to return.

Pool Association of Uganda Vice president Robert Kayanja addresses the media during the 2022 senior pool league launch at Tickles and Giggles Bar, Kiwatule (Credit: David Isabirye)

“It is unfortunate that some of our clubs were very much affected by COVID-19 pandemic and were unable to return for the current season. As they rebuild and restructure, we shall welcome them in the subsequent editions” Kayanja noted.

Former winners Ntinda Giants, Ronz and Kampala Central (women) are some of the clubs that have not registered for the 2022 season.

That said, if such clubs ever wish to return to competitive action, they will begin with the regional and second division leagues.

Other match day one matches:

On match day one, there will be a total of seven games.

Besides the aforementioned, Hot Pool shall take on Kireka at the Tickles & Giggles in Kiwatule and Sinkers face Nakawa at Casablanca, Wandegeya.

Meanwhile, Upper Volta will square up against Akaanya at the Upper Volta Sports Arena in Kasubi as Club 408 will host Wakiso City Giants at the Navigator bar in Ntinda.

The black ball pool rules will be enforced, according to the PAU tournament secretary Ismail Nkata Kalibala.

L-R: Fahad Ssewankambo (pool player), Robert Kayanja (PAU Vice president), Brenda Akiror (pool player) and Ismail Nkata Kalibala (PAU Tournament Secretray) addressing the media at Tickles and Giggles, Kiwatule [Credit: David Isabirye]

Kalibala also confirmed that the points scoring system will be 4 for the winning club with over 14 frames in a game, 3 points for a victory below 14 frames and a point for the losing side.

In case of a stalemate, the two clubs will each smile home with a point apiece.

Besides the senior pool league for men, PAU also confirmed the women’s league to cue off shortly after as well as other tournaments like the club’s knock-out, Independence tournament, Christmas tourney and the national open championship.