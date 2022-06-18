Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) held a successful Annual General Meeting at the headquarters of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) in Lugogo, Kampala city on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Several pertinent issues within the federation were deliberated upon ranging from the activity calendar, finances, replacement of the missing executive committee members and admission of a new member on board.

Hamza Kahwa, president of Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) preceded over this Annual General Meeting.

“I thank the members of Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) for this successful Annual General Meeting (AGM). Members have had fruitful discussions all for the betterment of this water sport. We have also filled up the vacant positions on the executive committee and admitted one new member, Kisubi Pirates Rowing Club”

Batenga Nakisozi and Abubaker Mayanja, both of Maroons Aqua Rowing Club were given responsibilities on the different federation commissions.

Nakisozi was appointed as the chairperson the technical committee commission and Mayanja on the financial committee commission.

Uganda Rowing Federation Annual General Meeting at Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

The vacant position of the Secretary General was taken by Shafiq Ssemaganda of Defenders Rowing Club.

Ssemaganda was voted into office having beaten Deo Lukyamuzi in a closely contested vote.

Lukyamuzi is a member of Nalubaale Rowing Club who tallied three votes to Ssemaganda’s four.

“I thank the members for trusting me to serve as the General Secretary of Uganda Rowing Federation. I promise to work alongside all the members to make Rowing one of the best federations in Uganda. As a family, we need more regattas to keep the competitive spirit among the clubs and rowers” Ssemaganda noted.

The audited financial books of accounts will be presented at an extra ordinary assembly that shall soon be organized.

Meanwhile, one new club Kisubi Pirates Rowing Club was officially admitted to the cluster of the registered clubs.

This brings the total of clubs registered with the Uganda Rowing Federation to ten.

The other nine include Cranes, Kisubi, Wellness, Defenders, Maroons Aqua, Lake Shore, Nalubaale, Express and UPDF.

Tensions rose up as members deliberated upon the fate of other clubs Kampala Rowing Club and River Nile Rowing Club that were not admitted.

Batenga Nakisozi humbly called for a smooth process bywhich Kampala and River Nile Rowing clubs could be admitted.

“We need to revisit that process of admitting new members to the Federation. We have witnessed Kampala Rowing Club execute many activities and produce more rowers than any other club in the recent past. We therefore need them on board” Nakisozi cried aloud.

She also called for more regular competitions domestically to prepare as many rowers as possible.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) was represented by Ivan Niwamanya.

Some of the officials who attended the Uganda Rowing Federation 2022 AGM at Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Attendance: