Buganda Masaza Cup 2022:

Official opening match: Buddu Vs Mawogola

Buddu Vs Mawogola Saturday, 25th June – Masaka Recreational Stadium (3 PM)

Buddu Ssaza assistant coach Andrew Ssali believes they have the fire power and ammunition to get over rivals Mawogola during the 2022 Masaza Cup opener on Saturday, 25th June at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening match that kicks off at 3 PM.

“Like any other champion, the onus is upon us to show that we did not take the previous trophy by a fluke. We are set to win and that fact that we are home, it gives us the confidence. We eye victory in this match” Ssali who works with Steven Bogere revealed.

Buddu technical bench (Credit: David Isabirye)

New players:

The former Uganda Cranes midfielder points to the new players recruited as a key weapon over the opposition.

Players like 2020 Masaza Cup winner Isaac Musiima (with Gomba) was hired from Buwekula.

Other new signings include; Denis Kalanzi (Kyaggwe), Marvin Nyanzi (Kajjansi United), Sharif Lubega (Bugerere – NEC defender), Arnold Odongo (Mawokota), Collins Onega (Butambala), Tigani Mugerwa, Shamiru Kimwero, Allan Sserunga (KJT), Enock Ssekatawa, Godfrey Ssekibenga (Mawokota), Pius Ssebulime (Mawokota), goalkeepers Naziru Kibuule, Kwezira Onyango (Bukweula) and a Tanzanian goalkeeper, Kalembu.

The new signings boost the squad to join the remaining cluster of players from the 2021 winning team as forwards Brian Omirambe, Vianney Bukenya and Bruno Bunyaga as well as defenders Kaziro Jaffar, Harunah Lukwago and Jonathan Oluka.

Lost several players:

Buddu lost a couple of players with fours in the Masaza Cup elapsed.

These are former captain Marvin Kavuma, Sharif Ssengendo, Abdallah Ssentongo, Michael Lutaaya and Steven Muwawu, whilst youngster Farouk Ssekayi has been signed by Ssingo.

Mawogola Team news:

Michael Kabali is the new head coach at Mawogola ssaza since replacing Jamada Magaasi.

From the remaining crop of 2021, Kabali has players as Alex “Hazard” Mutebi, defender Daniel Bakaki, Isaac Bakole Asiku and others who are the fulcrum of the team.

These will be joined by fresh faces to compete against Buddu who are at home.

The last meeting between these two teams was in 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Buddu won 6-1 in a completely one sided duel. This was perfect revenge after Mawogola had defeated Buddu 5-0 during the edition of 2008.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba