1st Ndejje Corporate Woodball championship:

2 nd – 3 rd June 2022

– 3 June 2022 At MUBS Playground, Nakawa

Preparations for a successful Ndejje woodball corporate championship are in a high gear.

This competition will tee-off on Saturday, 2nd June and climax on the subsequent day at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) playground in Nakawa, Kampala.

The official launch for this championship was conducted on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the head offices of Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) located at Balintuma road, Mengo in Kampala.

The exceling persons (Individual players) and corporate companies will receive certificates, trophies and varying cash rewards.

Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club is the chief organizer of this tournament that will be played over two days.

Key partners as Ndejje University, Hema Water, Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Higher Education Students’ Financing Board (HESFB) and Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF).

Ndejje Corporate club officials show off the Hema water

At least over 150 participants from 17 expected teams shall take part.

Hosts Ndejje Corporate will be joined by other teams as MUBS, Makerere University, University of Kisubi, Eminents, Bugema University, ZOE, St Maria Goretti Katende, National Water and Sewage Corporation, Ministry of Public Service and others.