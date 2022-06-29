2022 Rowing Regatta:

Sunday, 3 rd July

At Kisubi Beach

After a long time of wilderness for Uganda’s rowing, there is a beam of light envisaged at the end of the tunnel.

In a space of five months, there is an active rowing event, on the Uganda’s water.

Uganda’s rower at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan Grace Kathleen Noble is once again taking the lead to revive this water sport.

Like she did organize in January 2022, Noble is returning with special rowing clinics this coming Friday, 1st July and on the subsequent day before a main regatta on Sunday, 3rd July.

This will be the first national regatta in a long while, eight years to be exact.

The last regatta held in Uganda was in 2016 when the Kabaka’s Boat Races permitted rowing to participate in a 500m demonstration race.

The last time a 2km race was held was in 2014.

“We want to organize the first full course regatta in almost a decade.” Noble remarked in a message published on Gofund me.

Grace Kathleen Noble in action during the Olympic Games in Japan

Noble’s objectives for the clinic and regatta are encompassed and packaged for the good for the sport along the lines of motivating local rowers, fostering friendship amongst local clubs and creating the necessary noise for rowing as a sport in Uganda.

The Kisubi rowing clinic and regatta will inspire and motivate Ugandan rowers, especially those with national team potential, by providing an opportunity for them to compete. Ugandan rowers have no opportunities to compete locally. The clinic will also foster friendship and pride amongst local rowing clubs. We believe local clubs must be at the heart of developing rowing in Uganda. A regatta where athletes compete for their team will foster a sense of community within clubs and healthy competition between clubs. Additionally, bringing athletes together from different clubs for a multi-day event will promote inter-club relationships and a sense of the Ugandan rowing community as a whole. This will also elevate awareness about rowing in Uganda. The event will be publicized and documented through social media and local news outlets. Interested people will have a chance to spectate at the regatta. Our hope is to recruit athletes, motivate current athletes as well as promote Rowing in Uganda. Grace Katheleen Noble, Ugandan rower

The Kisubi Regatta Camp will be a three-day rowing camp held July 1-3 at Kisubi Beach, Uganda.

It will culminate in Uganda’s first regatta in nearly 8 years.

The event will open with a 2km indoor rowing event.

Following that, athletes will be divided into mixed club groups and rotate between stations led by experienced coaches.

Stations will include technical instruction in sweep rowing, sculling and indoor rowing, as well as informational presentations and regatta preparation.

The final day, July 3rd, will be the regatta. Clubs will field athletes in singles, doubles and fours.

Races will be 2km. Some 500m sprints will be offered to provide less experienced yet enthusiastic rowers an opportunity to participate.

Maroons Aqua Sports Club, Kampala Rowing Club, UPDF and Kisubi Pirates are expected to take part in the national regatta.

Friday, 1st July 2022:

10 AM : Arrival

: Arrival 12:00 PM: Indoor Rowing Competition

Indoor Rowing Competition 2:00 – 3: 30 PM: Lunch and Camp Set up

Lunch and Camp Set up 3:30 PM- 4:30 PM : Roundtable Discussion

: Roundtable Discussion 5:00 – 7:00 PM: Water Session I

Water Session I 7:30 PM: Dinner

Saturday, 2nd July 2022:

6:30 – 9:30 AM: Water Session II

Water Session II 9: 30 – 10: 30 AM: Breakfast

Breakfast 10:30 -12: 30 PM: Indoor Rowing training/course setup

Indoor Rowing training/course setup 12:30 – 2: 30 PM : Lunch

: Lunch 2:30 – 4: 00PM : Regatta Preparation

: Regatta Preparation 4:30 -7:00 PM : Water Session III

: Water Session III 7:30 PM: Dinner

Sunday, 3rd July 2022: