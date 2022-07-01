The first day for second Rowing Clinic organized by U.S based Uganda Olympian rower Grace Kathleen Noble kicked off on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Kisubi Beach on Africa’s largest fresh water body, Lake Victoria.

This is the opening day of the three-day clinic that will culminate into the 2022 regatta at the same venue on Sunday, 3rd July.

Young enthusiastic rowers from the different clubs turned up for the opening day that had a 2KM indoor session on the ergometers.

Clubs as Maroons Aqua Sports Club, Kampala Rowing Club and the hosts Kisubi Pirates sent in participants under the keen watchful eyes of Noble, her US based coaches Ahan and Linda Iqbal as well as Batenga Nakisozi (technical commission head, Uganda Rowing Federation).

Male rowers during the indoor rowing on the ergometers (Credit: David Isabirye)

Grace Kathleen Noble, Uganda Olympian Rower (Credit: David Isabirye)

Noble was delighted by the positive response of the rowers and the commitment thus far.

We started with a group of enthusiastic rowers. They are all willing to learn and keep improving. Personally, I am impressed by the determination. My target is to help in the development of local rowers in Uganda. Grace Kathleen Noble, Uganda Olympian Rower

Nakisozi openly expressed her gratitude to Kathleen Noble for the dedication and love of developing Uganda’s rowing by sharing her knowledge and resources.

Batenga Nakisozi addresses the media (Credit: David Isabirye)

She called upon the rowers to put their best feet forward in the growth of the sport, with a call for more competitions.

“I am very happy that Kathleen Noble is ever willing to contribute to the growth of rowing in Uganda. I encourage the rowers to dedicate more passion towards the sports and improve. We also need more competitions” Nakisozi appealed.

Rowing Boats at Kisubi beach (Credit: David Isabirye)

The indoor sessions on the ergometers are coupled with open water sessions in this residential camp funded by Noble and a couple of her friends.

Uganda Rowing Federation Technical Director Rodrick Muhumuza believes that such clinics are the right directional tools that will guide the growth of this water sport.

“Such clinics and workshops are very beneficial to the growth and development of Rowing in Uganda. We need more of these. There is also need for more funding to secure more equipment (boats, oars and ergometers) which are key” Muhumuza noted.

Rodrick Muhumuza, Uganda Rowing Federation Technical Director (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mary Aketch, female rower at Maroons Aqua Rowing Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

It is a great experience at the rowing clinic organized by Kathleen Noble. This is a big inspiration to many of us who are junior rowers and wish at some point in life to represent our country at major international events as the Olympics. Mary Aketch, female rower

Day two will be held on Saturday, 2nd July 2022 with indoor and water sessions as well.

On the final day (Sunday, 3rd July 2022), there will be a regatta on the water over 2KM distance with 500m for beginners.

This is the second clinic for Noble to the Ugandan rowing community after a largely successful one in January 2022, still at Kisubi beach.

Ahan Iqbal supervised the sessions (Credit: David Isabirye)

Detailed Programe:

Friday, 1st July 2022:

10 AM : Arrival

: Arrival 12:00 PM: Indoor Rowing Competition

Indoor Rowing Competition 2:00 – 3: 30 PM: Lunch and Camp Set up

Lunch and Camp Set up 3:30 PM- 4:30 PM : Roundtable Discussion

: Roundtable Discussion 5:00 – 7:00 PM: Water Session I

Water Session I 7:30 PM: Dinner

Saturday, 2nd July 2022:

6:30 – 9:30 AM: Water Session II

Water Session II 9: 30 – 10: 30 AM: Breakfast

Breakfast 10:30 -12: 30 PM: Indoor Rowing training/course setup

Indoor Rowing training/course setup 12:30 – 2: 30 PM : Lunch

: Lunch 2:30 – 4: 00PM : Regatta Preparation

: Regatta Preparation 4:30 -7:00 PM : Water Session III

: Water Session III 7:30 PM: Dinner

Sunday, 3rd July 2022:

7:00 -11:00 AM : Regatta

: Regatta 12:00 PM-1:00 PM : Lunch

: Lunch 3:00 PM: Closing Remarks