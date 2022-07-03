Kampala Rowing Club won the inaugural edition of the Kisubi regatta held over Lake Victoria on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Held over windy and rough weather conditions over strong waves on Lake Victoria, the regatta largely a success, returning to Uganda’s rowing scene after close to 8 years.

Kampala Rowing Club members on duty during the Kisubi Regatta held over Lake Victoria (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kampala Rowing Club players celebrate with their trophy and certificates (Credit: John Batanudde)

This regatta was the climax of the three day’s training clinic organized by Uganda Olympian rower Grace Kathleen Noble with the help of her US based coaches Ahan Iqbal and Linda Iqbal as well as Batenga Nakisozi (technical commission head, Uganda Rowing Federation).

The victors, Kampala rowing club collected 25 points, four better than the hosts (Kisubi Pirates).

Maroons Aqua rowing club was third with 12 points.

Kisubi Pirates rowers on Lake Victoria at Kisubi beach (Credit: John Batanudde)

Maroons Rowing Quad team on Lake Victoria at Kisubi beach (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kampala rowing club was spurred by skipper Mugisha Kuringira, Derrick Muhindo, Innocent Wandera, Paul Kato, Elijah Namunyu, Robert Ssewankambo, Proscovia Hope and Margret Assimwe.

The final tally of points also constituted of those fetched from the 2KM indoor ergometer competition held on Friday at the same venue.

Ahan Iqbal supervises some rowers during the Kisubi Regatta (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kampala Rowing club captain Mugisha attributed the victory to collective teamwork and spirited display from the rowers after weeks of intense training.

“I thank our rowers for the collective effort exhibited. The effort from training has been rewarded by the victory” Mugisha remarked.

Kampala Rowing Club was rewarded with a trophy and each of the participating rowers across all the clubs getting certificates.

Kampala Rowing Club members celebrate (Credit: John Batanudde)

Besides the 2KM indoor competition, the rowers were also engaged in the single, double and quad scull events across the beginners, juniors and seniors categories.

Kisubi Pirates’ head coach Henry Cabayo Guweddeko led the hosts. The other players on the team were Sula Ssegawa (captain), Ben Twijukye, Chris Tukesiga, Damascus Mugerwa, Osbert Ssebagala, Raymond Lutwama, Musa Mulindwa, Jumah Aly Kasirye, Rashid Najjuma, Gideon Mpalanyi and Allan Otuko.

Maroons Aqua team had Sarah Enokokin, Noble, Darius Okello, Godfrey Chan, Mary Aketch, Brenda and Betty Nabifo.

Grace Kathleen Noble rows with Maroons teammate (Credit: John Batanudde)

Noble lauded the athletes for the courage and passion shown throughout the three day’s clinic.

She also appreciated her coaches who sacrificed to travel down to Uganda to offer technical expertise as well as her friends for the financial help.

“I want to extend my appreciation to all the rowers who showed courage and passion to compete. I thank my coaches Linda and Ahan Iqbal for the sacrifice to travel to Uganda and offer technical support to the rowers. I thank other people as Batenga Nakisozi. She has really been very helpful and the media at large. The management of Kisubi beach has also been very positive to host us” Noble revealed.

Such a clinic is very beneficial to the rowing fraternity. I am thankful for Kathleen Noble for having sacrificed her time and resources to make it happen. Rowers have learnt a lot from the clinic. Uganda Rowing faces a challenge of standard boats. The ones used during the regatta are old and could leak in the water which is not permitted for international standards and safety of the rowers. We kindly plead with Government to help in the clearence of the donated boats from FISA. Rodrick Muhumuza, Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) Technical Director

Ahan Iqbal shouts instructions (Credit: John Batanudde)

The rowers were ethusiatic about the sport. The sport’s future in Uganda is promising and we shall build from the positives achieved from the three day’s clinic organized by Kathleen Noble Ahan Iqbal, Rowing coach

Batenga Nakisozi speaks to the rowers (Credit: John Batanudde)

The turn up was impressive and there was willingness from the rowers to learn. Such clinics are deliberate efforts to help the sport of rowing grow in Uganda. We need more boats and competitions going forward. Batenga Nakisozi, Technical commission head Uganda Rowing Federation

This was the second clinic that Noble organized this year following a successful one in January 2022.