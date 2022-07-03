Uganda National Pool League (Match Day 3 Results):

Nakawa 06-14 Tororo Tigers

Tororo Tigers Wakiso City Giants 07-13 Mbale

Mbale Capital Night 09-11 Royal Giants

Royal Giants Club 408 06-14 Kansanga

Kansanga Scrap Buyers 11-09 Upper Volta

Upper Volta Kireka 09 -11 Sinkers

Sinkers Scrap Buyers 12-08 Sinkers

It was an action packed match day three of the 2022 men senior pool league.

Two upcountry clubs Tororo Tigers and Mbale recorded victories on the road.

Tororo Tigers overcame Nakawa 14-06 at the Da Twins bar in Kitintale.

Wakiso City Giants fell 07-13 to visiting Mbale at Pot It Bar in Najjanankumbi, along Entebbe road.

Seed four player Joseph Kasozi scored 4/4 for Mbale Pool Club as they notched an expected victory at Wakiso City Giants in a match where top Seed Mansoor Bwanika was a shadow of himself.

Back from Suspension, Bob Kateregga remains Wakiso’s most impressive player so far, yet again with 3/4 though in a losing effort, including an Apple against Bwanika at the start of the second half.

Capital Night lost 09-11 to Royal Giants at Upper Volta in Kasubi and Club 408 also lost at their own grave-yard 06-14 to Kansanga at the Navigator club in Ntinda.

League debutants Kansanga secured a bonus point with Ivan Kafuleka, Andrew Kwezi and Fahad Luyombya were all impressive as they condemned the Ntinda based team of a 3rd consecutive defeat.

Royal Giants’ Ibrahim “Musiramu” Kayanja won a nail-biting decisive game against Capital Night’s Ian Kazibwe to guide his team to their third win in as many matches.

Kayanja won 3 games, just like his team captain Mustapha Bwire.

Other players like the impressive William Yiga, Andrew “Artman” Kabuubi were efficient enough as Juma Tomusange came off the bench to win 2/2.

Youngster Farouk Mutumba’s bright start to his career continued as he recorded 3/4, only to be let down by his team-mates.

Scrap Buyers won their two matches during match day three.

They overcame Upper Volta 11-09 at Pacify Executive Hotel in Wakaliga and also edged Sinkers 12-08.

Simon “The Computer” Lubulwa inspired Scrap Buyers to these two straight home victies.

Lubulwa sunk a 4 out 4 against Sinkers, including the game winning frame.

Meanwhile, Glorious Stone Sennyonjo Glorious also continued his impressive start to his career at Scrap Buyers, with 5 goals from 8 games over 2 matches.

Other top players including Habib Ssebuguzi and Fahad Ssewankambo remain inconsistent by their very high standards.

Sinkers then smiled over Kireka 11-09 at the Home Base Bar and Restaurant, Kireka.

Innocent Tumushabe recorded a 4 out of 4 as they top the standings for the first time.

The Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) organizes this league.