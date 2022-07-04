USPA 2021 Best Sports Personalities:
Table Tennis:
- Female: Parvin Nangonzi
- Male: Shadrak Washuku
Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has named the two outstanding Table Tennis players for the year, 2021.
This was during the monthly meeting for the sports journalists’ body convened at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Two teens Parvin Nangonzi and Shadrak Washuku were named as the female and male outstanding Table Tennis players.
Nangonzi, 13 was recognized for winning the Kakamega open in Kenya as well as the CTTF trials (top 16).
She was also runners up to Rita Nakhumitsa in the CTTF trials (top 8).
Washuku clinched the Mbale Open (juniors and cadet categories) as well as the WTTD Milan U-12 trials.
He was preferred ahead of Sam Mbabazi, winner of the men Kakamega open as well as the CTTF top 16 and top 8 trials.
The sports journalists also named the other sports personalities in the different disciplines with the pending ones yet to be filled up.
USPA president Patrick Kanyomozi revealed that the body’s partnership with Nile Breweries was rewarded and the rewarding ceremony will soon be held during the annual dinner.
“We had a year infested by the aftermath of COVID-19. Nevertheless, we managed to rewarded the sports personalities for the events held domestically and on the international scene. Also, our sponsorship package with Nile Breweries Limited was renewed and soon, we shall hold the rest of the USPA activities including the road safety campaign and annual gala” Kanyomozi stated.
The dates for the USPA activities will be confirmed by the body’s executive committee.
USPA has key partners as Nile Breweries Limited, Mandela Group of Companies and Standard Chartered Bank, among others.
Other winners of 2021:
Rugby:
- Men: Adrian Kasito
- Women: Grace Auma
Cricket:
- Women: Rita Musamali
- Men: Dinesh Nakrani
Golf:
- Men: Ronald Rugumayo
- Women: Irene Nakalembe
Football:
- Women: Daisy Nakaziro
- Men: Eric Kambale
Woodball:
- Men: Thomas Kedi
- Women: Joan Mukova
Boxing: Musa Shadir
Netball: Mary Nuba
Swimming:
- Woman: Kirabo Namutebi
- Men: Tendo Mukalazi
Motorsport:
- Rally Crew: Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba
- Motocross: Miguel Katende (8 years old)
Volleyball
- Men: Daudi Okello
- Women: Maureen Mwamula
Hockey:
- Men: Solomon Mutalya
- Women: Doreen Asiimwe
Pool:
- Women: Rashida Muteesi
- Men: Bwanika Mansoor
Badminton:
- Women: Husinah Kobugabe
- Men: Brian Kasirye
Athletics:
- Men: Joshua Cheptegei
- Women: Peruth Chemutai
Cycling: Mary Alepa
Weight Lifting: Davis Niyoyita
Ludo:
- Men: Huzaifa Matovu
- Women: (Pending)
Basketball:
- Men: Arthur Kaluma
- Women: (Pending)
Tennis: (Pending)
Squash: (Pending)
Body Building:(Pending)
Darts: (Pending)
Chess (Pending)
Team of the Year:
- Express FC
- Silver barks
- U20 men soccer team
- She Cranes
Sports Event of the Year:
- Rugby Africa CUP
- Uganda Golf Open
Sports Personality of the Year
- Joshua Cheptegei
- Peruth Chemutai
- Jacob Kiplimo
- Dinesh Nakrani