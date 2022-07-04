USPA 2021 Best Sports Personalities:

Table Tennis:

Female: Parvin Nangonzi

Parvin Nangonzi Male: Shadrak Washuku

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has named the two outstanding Table Tennis players for the year, 2021.

This was during the monthly meeting for the sports journalists’ body convened at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Two teens Parvin Nangonzi and Shadrak Washuku were named as the female and male outstanding Table Tennis players.

Nangonzi, 13 was recognized for winning the Kakamega open in Kenya as well as the CTTF trials (top 16).

She was also runners up to Rita Nakhumitsa in the CTTF trials (top 8).

Parvin Nangonzi serves the ball

Washuku clinched the Mbale Open (juniors and cadet categories) as well as the WTTD Milan U-12 trials.

He was preferred ahead of Sam Mbabazi, winner of the men Kakamega open as well as the CTTF top 16 and top 8 trials.

The sports journalists also named the other sports personalities in the different disciplines with the pending ones yet to be filled up.

USPA president Patrick Kanyomozi revealed that the body’s partnership with Nile Breweries was rewarded and the rewarding ceremony will soon be held during the annual dinner.

“We had a year infested by the aftermath of COVID-19. Nevertheless, we managed to rewarded the sports personalities for the events held domestically and on the international scene. Also, our sponsorship package with Nile Breweries Limited was renewed and soon, we shall hold the rest of the USPA activities including the road safety campaign and annual gala” Kanyomozi stated.

The dates for the USPA activities will be confirmed by the body’s executive committee.

USPA has key partners as Nile Breweries Limited, Mandela Group of Companies and Standard Chartered Bank, among others.

Other winners of 2021:

Rugby:

Men : Adrian Kasito

: Adrian Kasito Women: Grace Auma

Cricket:

Women: Rita Musamali

Rita Musamali Men: Dinesh Nakrani

Golf:

Men : Ronald Rugumayo

: Ronald Rugumayo Women: Irene Nakalembe

Football:

Women: Daisy Nakaziro

Daisy Nakaziro Men: Eric Kambale

Woodball:

Men : Thomas Kedi

: Thomas Kedi Women: Joan Mukova

Boxing: Musa Shadir

Netball: Mary Nuba

Swimming:

Woman : Kirabo Namutebi

: Kirabo Namutebi Men: Tendo Mukalazi

Motorsport:

Volleyball

Men: Daudi Okello

Daudi Okello Women: Maureen Mwamula

Hockey:

Men: Solomon Mutalya

Solomon Mutalya Women: Doreen Asiimwe

Pool:

Women : Rashida Muteesi

: Rashida Muteesi Men: Bwanika Mansoor

Badminton:

Women : Husinah Kobugabe

: Husinah Kobugabe Men: Brian Kasirye

Athletics:

Men: Joshua Cheptegei

Joshua Cheptegei Women: Peruth Chemutai

Cycling: Mary Alepa

Weight Lifting: Davis Niyoyita

Ludo:

Men: Huzaifa Matovu

Huzaifa Matovu Women: (Pending)

Basketball:

Men : Arthur Kaluma

: Arthur Kaluma Women: (Pending)

Tennis: (Pending)

Squash: (Pending)

Body Building:(Pending)

Darts: (Pending)

Chess (Pending)

Team of the Year:

Express FC

Silver barks

U20 men soccer team

She Cranes

Sports Event of the Year:

Rugby Africa CUP

Uganda Golf Open

Sports Personality of the Year