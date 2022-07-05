Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Sports Awards:

June 2022 Winners:

Basketball : Slyvia Nantongo

: Slyvia Nantongo Football : Fazila Ikwaput

: Fazila Ikwaput Athletics : Rachael Zena Chebet

: Rachael Zena Chebet Cricket : Simon Ssesazi

: Simon Ssesazi Golf: Michael Alunga

Varying sports personalities world over have different personalities who they look forward to.

Whereas many could be teammates, opponents, retired stars, coaches, administrators, a fraction may be family members, guardians or god-fathers of sorts.

Uganda U-18 female basketballer Slyvia Nantongo owes her sporting journey to a sports administrator, Dr Lawrence Mulindwa, the executive director of St Mary’s Boarding Secondary school and Vipers Sports Club.

Nantongo confessed as she picked her June 2022 Real Stars award and cash on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Route 256.

The student at St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende was rewarded for her outstanding performance as Uganda qualified for the 2022 Africa Youth Basketball championship.

Nantongo was preferred ahead of Mariam Namukwaya and Brenda Ekone, who also played gallantly.

Nantongo shows off her individual MVP and top scorers’ trophies won

In the qualification tournament, Nantongo was Most Valuable Player (MVP) and top scorer as well.

“I thank Dr Lawrence Mulindwa for the bursary he gave me at St Mary’s SSS, Kitende. This gave me the platform to showcase my talent. I also thank all my teammates and coaches for the collective effort, not forgetting the sponsors of such awards” she revealed.

Sylvia Nantongo (left) recieves a plaque and cash in envelope from Jude Colour Solutions’ Henry Zzimbe

Other winners:

In Golf, national team player Michael Alunga was the best.

Alunga was picked for his good performances during the tournaments played in Kenya and Zambia over the month.

He beat Godfrey Nsubuga as well as the pairing of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore.

“I am so happy to be part of the Forte Bet Real Stars Awards for the first time. I did not know that I could get a chance, but now this will help me to work harder” Alunga spoke from Nairobi where he is currently based.

Alunga edged Kenyans to the KGU chairman’s prize tournament top cash prize at Sigona Golf club.

He was also third at the Zambia Open and second during the Coronation and Bendor Trophy tournament in Nakuru.

On the other hand, Nsubuga had won the 2022 Mbale Golf Open as the pair of Tumwine and Borore qualified to the finals of the Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe.

Tumwine and Borore will face the pair of Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira during the grand finale at the par 71 Entebbe club course this Saturday, 9th July 2022.

Alunga’s plaque was picked by a friend, Lydia Muhindo, handed over by the Fortebet Marketing and Promotions official, Edgar Musayimuto.

Cricket:

Simon Ssesazi won the Cricket gong over Kevin Awino and Ronak Patel.

Ssesazi was Uganda’s top batsman in the second round of the Challenge League B with 202 runs in five innings.

“I am very happy for this accolade. I feel appreciated and motivated by this plaque to even perform better and better. I thank the organizers (Real Stars Sports Agency) and all the sponsors. I call for more sponsors to join” Ssesaazi stated.

Athletics:

Athlete Rachael Zena Chebet came top in the June awards ahead of Jacent Nyamahunge and Ronald Musagala.

She was appreciated for winning a silver medal in the 10,000m at the Africa Seniors championship in Mauritius.

Football:

Fazila Ikwaput scored six goals as Uganda won the 2022 CECAFA women’s championship at FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

She was the most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament as well.

Ikwaput beat Crested Cranes teammates Hasifah Nassuna and Sandra Nabweteme.

The trio is all with the Uganda Crested Cranes team in Morocco for the Women Africa Cup of Nations where Uganda lost their opener 2-0 to West Africans, Senegal.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Isaac Mukasa, the Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency, Dominic Otucet (Uganda Athletics Federation president), Alex Muhangi (Brand Ambassador, Fortebet), Zimbe (Jude Colour Solutions official) and Edgar Musayimuto (Marketing and promotions at Fortbet).

The Fortebet Real Stars Awards are sponsored by betting firm Fortbet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls Limited.