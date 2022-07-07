SC Villa captain Gavin Kizito is on the verge of sealing a move to league champions Vipers SC. The centre back cum right back has refused to sign a new contract at Villa Park [SK13 Sports]

URA and Wakiso Giants have also expressed interest to sign the budding Uganda Cranes defender.

BUL FC have agreed terms to sign left back Emmanuel Obua from Kyetume FC [Swift Sports]

The Stanbic Uganda Cup winners have also completed a deal to sign another former Kyetume FC defender Ben Tahomera [Swift Sports]

SC Villa beat KCCA and Soltilo Bright Stars to the signing of highly rated exciting midfielder Aslam Ssemakula. He recently trained with the Kasasiro.

UPDF have expressed interest in signing experienced winger Muwadda Mawejje from Police FC [SK13 Sports]

Simba SC queens of Tanzania are keen on securing the services of Crested Cranes midfielder Sandra Nabweteeme.