Obugaali bwa Masaza ga Tooro:

Grand finale: 3rd September 2022

Telecommunications gurus MTN Uganda have partnered with Tooro Kingdom (Obukama Bwa Tooro) to organize a major cycling competition dubbed “Obugaali bwa Masaza ga Tooro”.

This competition is part of activities leading up to this year’s Empango celebrations, marking the 27th coronation anniversary of for the King of Tooro, Omukama Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

“We are glad to announce that we are partnering with Tooro Kingdom for the Kingdom’s Masaza Bicycle Race competition” a statement from MTN Uganda confirmed.

The official launch of the cycling competition that will climax on 3rd September 2022 in Tooro Kingdom

The bicycle races are a competitive engagement between the nine counties (Masaza) that make up the Kingdom of Tooro.

The preliminary races will take place in each county to select riders who will represent their counties in the grand finale on Saturday, 3rd September 2022.

Empaaka Z’egaali (Bicycle competition) will be starting on July 29 in Kyaka county.

Each participant will pay 2000/= for registration, medical check and consent form to be filled before participating.

Officials show off the kits and some of the bicycles that will be used during the competition

Such a competition will help in the development of the cycling sport in Tooro kingdom and provide a platform to identify talented cyclists who can be considered in the pool of national team under Uganda Cycling Association (UCA).

It is imperative to note that Tooro Kingdom will also be celebrating 200 years of existence this September.

For starters, Tooro Kingdom evolved out of a breakaway segment of Bunyoro sometime before the nineteenth century.

It was founded in 1830 when Omukama Kaboyo Olimi I, the eldest son of Omukama of Bunyoro Nyamutukura Kyebambe III of Bunyoro, seceded and established his own independent kingdom.

Absorbed into Bunyoro-Kitara in 1876, it reasserted its independence in 1891.

As with Buganda, Bunyoro, and Busoga, Tooro’s monarchy was abolished in 1967 by the Government of Uganda, but was reinstated in 1993.