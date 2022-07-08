Life has the much sought after necessities as food, water, shelter, clothing, health care, hygiene and oxygen.

In many cases, valuable services as insurance are underlooked and often neglected to the brim for varying reasons and circumstances.

To Uganda’s delegation headed for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, insurance ranks among the top priorities.

It is upon this firm background that national organizing committee for team Uganda found it prudent to partner for Sanlam Insurance Uganda Limited.

The insurance company was officially unvieled as the official travel insurer for team Uganda.

This happened on Friday, 8th July 2022 at the company’s main headquarters found in Bugolobi, Kampala city.

Gary Corbit is congragulated by Moses Mwase (Credit: David Isabirye)

Sanlam Life Insurance CEO Gary Vicent Corbit, Ruth Nakimuli and Moses Mwase (Vice president, Uganda Olympic Committee) attended the launch whose value was summarised in billions.

The insurance will cater for 96 participants (78 athletes and 18 primary officials).

Nitty gritty:

The package will entail a range of risks that include COVID-19 illness, theft or loss of property, accidental injury during travel and any other travel related incidences that may occur during the team’s stay in Birmingham.

“This move is intended to boost the team’s confidence as they prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Insurance mitigates the risks” Corbit revealed.

Gary Vincent Corbit, CEO Sanlam Life Insurance (Credit: David Isabirye)

Sanlam Insurance partners with team Uganda for the second time less than a year since the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Mwase lauded the insurance gurus for the brave decision. “I thank Sanlam for accepting to partner with us for the second time running after the Olympic Games. This is manifestation of trust. We are eyeing a long term working relationship that will also spread down to sports federations in the future” Mwase noted.

Moses Mwase, Vice President Uganda Olympic Committee (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ruth Namuli, CEO Sanlam General Insurance (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, the Commonwealth Games will lure as many as 772 countries and Territories with an objective of promoting friendship and unity among the Commonwealth zone.

Uganda will be represented in 12 sports disciplines namely netball, rugby, athletics, Table Tennis, Badminton, Swimming, Wrestling, Cycling, Boxing, Squash, Weight lifting and powerlifting. At the last Commonwealth Games in 2018 (Gold coast, Australia), Uganda won five medals in athletics and boxing.

The various teams are in camp training with the official flag off slated for Monday, 11th July 2022 at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds, Kampala.