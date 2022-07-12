Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports League (EACSL) 2022:

The 2022 Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports League (EACSL) kicks off on 21st August 2022 at the Entebbe Works playground in Entebbe Municipality.

This follows a two-year absence of the COVID-19 pandemic that froze most sectors of the economy world-wide.

Unlike the previous years where there was a single outing in the entire year, the format has been modified.

There will be five outings with the others being on 18th September, 23rd October, 20th November and 11th December, the grand finale.

The games engaged will range from football, netball, volleyball, tug of war and other games.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is expected to feature in the Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports League 2022 (Credit: David Isabirye)

According to the organizer, Ronald Onzima, willing companies will pay a registration fee of Shs. 1,000,000/= each.

I urge the Corporate Companies to come and register with us. This a great platform to network, socialize and keep fit as we need healthy bodies to remain physically and mentally fit. The registration fee per company is Shs. 1,000,000. More details can be obtained via 0754394430 and 0782047076. Ronald Onzima,

By close of business on 11th December 2022 for the grand finale, there will be prizes to the outstanding companies and individual players.

There are trophies, certificates and cash rewards of varying proportions.

All actively licensed players in the FUFA registered leagues are not allowed to play in this championship.

The companies are also asked to use bonafide workers with work station identity cards and appointment letters, if need be.

Companies are also encouraged to field female players with a football team expected to have at least one lady.