2022 Commonwealth Games:

28th July to 8th August

Birmingham city, United Kingdom

Barely a fortnight to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – United Kingdom, the final team for Uganda netball has been named.

These are the treasured dozen of players who will carry the famous Black-Yellow and Red national flag on the courts in UK.

Head Coach, Ssalongo Fred Mugerwa Tabale named the final list, one that had been well kept away from the public domain and left everyone guessing.

Two UK based players Peace Proscovia (captain) and Mary Nuba Cholhok lead the cast of players.

“We selected the players based on their performance and the coordination they had in the training, we believe they are going to give us the best,as you see, the majority of the players are the one we had in pent series an Africa Netball championship apart from the two professionals.” Mugerwa stated.

The team is camping at Nakirebe at Mpigi off Kampala – Masaka road.

Nakirebe has a court whose playing surface is similar to the one available in Birmingham.

Joan Nampugu, the assistant captain, Stella Oyella and Hanisha Muhameed Nakaate are delighted to be part of team Uganda.

“I am happy that I am going to commonwealth for my second time, as players we are in good shape, some we have played against the teams in our group, so we are going to use the experience we have to make our nation proud and lift the flag high.” remarked Nampungu.

“We didn’t get international build up games like our opponents did but again we got enough from our coaches. Then it we as players to do our best, as a player I want to see that we improve on our ranking, at least we go to fifth or fourth position.” Stella Oyella.

“I am excited that I am going to commonwealth for the first time and as a goalkeeper, at this high level of competition I am looking to display my A game whenever I will get a chance to step on court, I am going to represent my country but again to challenge my self and learn more. ” Hanisha said.

The team is expected to fly to Birmingham on 20th July 2022.

Uganda is in group B with the hosts, England, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Ireland and Malawi.

The Final traveling squad and the reserves:

Peace Proscovia (Captain) (GS/GA)

Mary Cholhok Nuba (GS)

Joan Nampungu (Assistant Captain one) GD/WD

Jesca Achan (Assistant captain two) WA/C/WD

Shaffie Nalwanja (GK/WD)

Stella Oyella (GS/GA/WA)

Norah Lunkuse (WA)

Margaret Baagala (C/WA)

Sandra Rith Nambirige (GD/WD)

Shadia Nassanga (GS/GA)

Irene Eyaru (GS/GA/WA)

Hanisha Muhameed (GK)

Reserves:

Viola Asingo (WD/GK)Falidah Kadondi (GK)

Alice Wasagali (WA)

Shakira Nakanyike (WA/WD)

Desire Birungi (C/WA)